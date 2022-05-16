This is sponsored content, Closer Weekly is not endorsing the products or services referenced below.

Learning how to buy TikTok followers and get overnight success is essential to boosting your online presence. The process is easier with dozens of sites designed to offer real followers, views, and likes than you’d think.

Let’s explore some of the top sites you can use to help increase your following on one of the fastest-growing platforms.

How to Buy TikTok Followers and Get Overnight Success: 19 Amazing Sites

There are plenty of online sites where you can buy TikTok followers to grow overnight. We’ve compiled a list of the 19 best options to consider.

Social-Viral.com is a top-rated resource for purchasing all types of engagement. They help you buy TikTok followers, but they also help you buy TikTok likes and views. With their extensive list of packages, you can choose which number of followers best suits your needs.

The engagement packages from Social-Viral.com are some of the most competitively priced. You can easily learn how to buy TikTok followers cheap, as they help simplify the process. You choose the number of followers you want, input your payment information, and the following will trickle in.

Let’s explore the three-step process in further detail.

Step 1: Picking a Package

The first step to follow with Social-Viral.com is to find the package that best suits your needs. Fortunately, the platform offers several different amounts of followers paired with highly affordable pricing. Additionally, you can choose if you want to buy likes, followers, views, or all three for your profile.

Step 2: Provide Your Information

For the next step of the process, you have to give very basic information to acquire the followers you’ve purchased.

Social-Viral.com understands the importance of discretion and never asks for credentials, such as passwords. They need your profile’s username to know where to deliver your package.

Step 3: Watch Your Growth Soar

As the final part of the process, you simply watch your growth soar exponentially. It’s important to note that Social-Viral.com has some of the fastest delivered engagement packages. Most of their offers are delivered within 24 hours, offering a reliable delivery method.

One of the largest advantages of this platform is they ensure every customer receives real people instead of bots. When buying Tiktok followers, you’ll have peace of mind knowing every account is real. This helps ensure your page looks authentic, with authentic followers interested in your content.

Another massive advantage Social-Viral.com offers is its money-back guarantee, ideal for any customer. When you buy engagement, the engagement must stay on your profile. If you are dissatisfied with your order, contact the company to receive a refund.

It’s important to note that this refund guarantee only applies to orders that haven’t been completely fulfilled. You can do so by easily contacting their 24-hour customer support team, offering access to their team of dedicated staff members.

Stormlikes.net is designed similarly to Social-Viral.com in that they have easy-to-use engagement packages. Whether you want to buy TikTok followers or buy TikTok likes, the options are endless. All of their packages are helpful for small and large account owners alike.

What makes Stormlikes.net unique is that they take a top-quality approach to offer engagement. All of their follows come from genuine accounts, giving you authentic accounts that you can rely on. Also, they offer competitive prices, like Social-Viral.com, helping you buy TikTok followers cheap.

You can guarantee the process to get TikTok followers is straightforward with their platform. Simply choose a service and number of followers, enter your details, and wait for them to be delivered. If you’ve ordered many followers, they will get delivered within 24 hours in most instances. It’s easy to buy tiktok views compared to any other site.

When you’re buying engagement for social media, it can be challenging to find a platform that you completely trust. Stormlikes.net ensures every client’s information is kept secure, even during payment processing. You’ll never have to provide your passwords or other credentials, just your profile URL.

There are plenty of benefits that Stormlikes.net can bring to social media managers, including instant delivery. However, their largest advantage is giving you the ability to save a lot of time.

Maintaining social media profiles can be strenuous and often requires a dedicated team of professionals to see ample growth. Instead of investing hundreds of thousands into a social media marketing team, you can buy all the engagement you need.

Also, it helps cut back on the amount of time it takes to manage your profile over the coming months. All you have to do is continue topping off your follower totals to see significant success.

Buy Tik Tok followers on Stormlikes

Followers.io offers a fully managed service that can help you boost engagement online. You can buy Tik Tok followers in varying amounts, depending on the size you want to grow your account to. Another benefit of their engagement packages is that their engagement is targeted, helping you reach your specific audience.

Using Followers.io can also help you reach a larger organic audience. The more authentic engagement your posts get, the higher your follower count will grow naturally. Before long, you’ll have a loyal fanbase to engage with your videos continually, eventually boosting your online popularity.

One of the company’s largest advantages on its site is how your growth will be on autopilot. The tool they have developed to help allocate followers to your profile handles all of the work for you. With the added benefit of in-depth targeting features, you can guarantee you’re reaching the right audience and demographic.

With the autopilot feature, you can also take your TikTok profile to the next level by engaging with other creators. The innovative tool will automatically like posts and follow others within your niche. This process is essential for keeping your page relevant while also getting your hands on the highest possible level of exposure.

Buy Tik Tok Likes from Followers.io

If you’re a U.S.-based creator, Stormviews has plenty of great engagement packages to consider. Instead of wondering how to get Youtube views, you can get started immediately with their user-friendly packages. Simply place your order and wait for the engagement to be delivered to your page on the site.

All of the views you receive are said to be active users, which is ideal when you buy Youtube views cheap. You’ll be less likely to worry about losing followers due to inactive accounts. Also, every order comes with a one-year guarantee, ensuring your follower amounts stay stable for 12 months.

Another massive benefit of Stormviews is that every customer can access a dedicated account manager. The dedicated account manager is available 24/7 and helps you to keep track of your overnight success.

With these tracking features, you can monitor your growth to continue improving the quality of your socials.

5. WinterplayStudios

One of the largest benefits of WinterplayStudios is they keep their pricing transparent when you buy TikTok followers. They also offer guidance on the order page to help you get started, such as recommending you keep your profile public.

Once you choose the engagement package you’re interested in, they will begin delivering your order within 48 hours.

Like many other platforms where you can buy followers on TikTok or buy TikTok likes, this company keeps your information safe. You never have to provide your account password to get more engagement. You have to provide your profile URL, so they know where to direct your new followers.

Once you’ve experienced buying TikTok followers, you must keep up with the process. Over the years, you’re bound to lose followers either from inactivity or loss of interest.

Fortunately, WinterplayStudios has come up with a solution to help. Instead of buying a package only when you need it, you can opt to invest in a recurring subscription.

With a subscription, you’ll receive a set number of followers on a specific day, always keeping your follower amounts at their peak. Also, you’ll be able to save when you opt for a subscription, giving you 15% off each month it renews.

6. VogueBang

VogueBang is an excellent option for social media users looking to buy TikTok followers cheap. They tout that they have the least expensive engagement packages on their website, making them a good starter option.

There are many options to consider, with followers starting at $2.99 and spanning up to $189.99. Their least expensive package provides you with 50 followers and scales up from there.

The smaller the package you choose, the faster the delivery as well. Along with being able to buy TikTok followers, you can also get Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, and Instagram engagement.

The process for buying engagement on this platform is equally as simple as others. There are four steps you can complete in minutes, which include:

Step 1: Choose Your Package

The first step is to choose the engagement package that best suits your needs. As mentioned, their prices start at $2.99 and range up to $189.99. Depending on the size of your profile, the company’s TikTok packages are competitively priced.

Step 2: Enter Your Information

When you enter your information on this platform, it’s very basic as all they require is your TikTok profile link. You never have to provide your password or any other credentials. You can also insert two profile links to spread your engagement across multiple profiles.

Step 3: Process Your Payment

Once you’re satisfied with the follower amount you’ve chosen and its price, you can continue checking out. VogueBang.com takes all major tenders, making choosing an ideal payment type easy. Additionally, all of your payment information will be kept safe and secure.

Step 4: Watch Your Profile Grow

Depending on the amount of engagement you’ve purchased, you could see results of growth within hours. As with most of these sites, the more followers you buy, the longer it can take for them to be delivered. However, this is important as it helps to make your growth appear more natural.

7. QQTube

QQTube is a unique platform to use if you want to learn how to buy followers on TikTok. Instead of offering standard packages, they offer full social media services. With that said, you can expect to grow your brand over the coming months with organic followers.

At first, you can choose to use their service for free to see how the features work and whether they’re helpful. Afterward, you can buy TikTok followers and buy TikTok likes along with other types of engagement.

If you want a well-rounded social media strategy for your platform, QQTube is a good place to start.

This company helps streamline your social media success, making it easier for your profile to stand out. One of the most challenging aspects of any social media platform is managing the algorithm. However, you can target the perfect audience with your engaging content with a complete social media strategy.

QQTube also helps take the stress out of managing your social media accounts as a beginner. Instead of putting hours into a social media strategy that isn’t guaranteed to work, their solutions are complete.

You’ll no longer have to spend hours managing if your content reaches its audience but instead focus on creating fantastic content.

8. SeekSocially

Using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) is something social media enthusiasts have been waiting for.

SeekSocially gives you the power to learn how to get TikTok followers using a service powered by AI. With that said, each of their engagement packages offers real accounts without bots or fake followers.

To get started, you simply enter your email address, choose the number of followers you want, and provide your profile URL.

According to the platform, over 8500 worldwide influencers rely on their services, helping to boost their following. If you’re ready to start refining your social media success, SeekSocially is a helpful solution.

9. BuzzVoice

Another fantastic user-friendly site to help you get TikTok followers is BuzzVoice. Their website is straightforward and easily laid out, making it simple to get the engagement you need. You can also look at their transparent pricing, with 100 followers starting at $3.99.

As you can guess, this platform offers the same benefits as others, including privacy. You won’t have to provide your account password, and every transaction is kept discreet. This is essential for large influencers looking to top off their follower counts.

The process is straightforward, ideal if it’s your first time buying social media engagement. Simply choose your package, input your TikTok URL, and process the order. Fortunately, BuzzVoice takes multiple payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and even Bitcoin.

10. Influboss

Influboss initially began as a social media marketing platform and has since begun offering complete engagement packages. Instead of spending hours working out the perfect SMM plan, you can easily buy TikTok followers. Their packages start at 50 TikTok followers and span up to 10,000 TikTok followers.

Another benefit of this platform is that when you get TikTok followers, you’ll be able to buy TikTok followers cheap. Even their largest package at 10,000 followers is only $149.99 and will get delivered within three days.

You’ll appreciate their organic delivery method, allowing you to attract a larger following from real users and real accounts.

11. SociaTrick

When you buy TikTok followers from SociaTrick, you’ll improve your chances of social media success. Their unique packages help users get TikTok followers overnight while offering longer, organic delivery.

With the help of their services, you can buy TikTok followers cheap while attracting an organic audience.

The more people you have following your account will equate to much higher views than ever before. This is especially true if you choose to buy TikTok likes, which they also offer.

Over time, you’ll gain traction, as the higher number of impressions on your videos can get you onto the Discovery page.

Depending on the package you choose, there are multiple benefits. Their smaller packages (500 followers) begin delivery within 2 hours. Larger packages can take slightly more time, ensuring your new growth looks natural.

Another massive benefit of SociaTrick is they offer a 15-day guarantee. If you notice a drop after you buy Tik Tok followers, the company will bring your following back to the correct amount.

12. SocialFanksGeek

SocialFansGeek is a relatively straightforward website that offers most of the benefits you’d expect when you buy TikTok followers.

They also help account owners buy TikTok likes and engagement for other platforms. You can browse through their collection of packages and transparent pricing on the site.

If you’re on the hunt to buy TikTok followers cheap, this platform is what you need.

Their services start at $.70 per 100 followers, making them one of the more competitively priced options. Also, they offer a replacement warranty, ensuring your follower totals stay at the perfect amount for longer.

13. MediaMister

Targeting a specific audience is essential for all social media users, especially to gain an organic following.

With MediaMister, you can customize your type of engagement when you buy Tik Tok followers. The first step is to choose the country you want your followers to come from, which is essential for reaching a specific audience.

Currently, MediaMister allows customers to choose from countries such as Ukraine, Egypt, Germany, and other international locations. Afterward, you can then select the number of followers you’re interested in. The platform allows you to buy Tik Tok followers in amounts ranging from 25 to 10,000.

The final step is to input your TikTok profile URL, which will direct the traffic to the correct place. Fortunately, you won’t have to give your profile password or personal passwords to get the engagement. Also, when you process your payment, your information will be kept secure.

14. BuySocial24

BuySocial24 is another great option to learn how to buy followers on TikTok as a beginner. There aren’t any bells and whistles to their products, making them easy to use.

Aside from getting TikTok followers, you can also buy engagement for Instagram, Twitter, and Spotify.

Another benefit of this platform is that they make the process simple. You’ll have a step-by-step guide to bring you through the process of buying the right amount of engagement.

Also, topping off your existing order is easy by placing new orders at any time. There are several different packages to choose from when you decide to buy Tik Tok followers on their platform.

The smallest package starts at 1000 followers, ideal for small to midsize accounts. From there, you can increase the amounts from 2500 to 15,000. Regardless of the size of your platform, you can easily grow it within 24 hours.

BuySocial24 is designed similarly to other social media quality services. You need to provide your profile URL to begin gaining traction. You won’t have to input personal details or passwords, making it safe and secure for users.

15. SNSHelper

When you’re learning how to get TikTok followers, you must choose engagement services with high-quality and affordable packages.

SNSHelper not only teaches you how to buy followers on TikTok but is also competitively priced. You’ll have access to thousands of followers from real accounts, helping to catapult your online success.

TikTok isn’t the only service that SNSHelper offers engagement for. They also assist with Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, Tumblr, Vine, SoundCloud, and more.

Essentially, any social media platform you can think of, you can buy engagement through their site. For buying TikTok followers, the process is straightforward and can be done in minutes. The first step is to choose the service you want, such as buying TikTok followers.

The second step is to enter the quantity of followers you’re interested in. From there, the platform then provides you with an instant quote.

Depending on your budget, you can adjust the number of followers to find the most reasonable price. Afterward, simply process the transaction and wait to have the engagement delivered.

16. SMMLaboratory

One of SMMLaboratory’s largest claims to fame is that they offer near-instant delivery. If you’re figuring out how to buy followers on TikTok and have them delivered overnight, this site is ideal.

It can be better to choose smaller engagement packages containing 50 to 200 followers for the fastest delivery.

SMMLaboratory’s website is slightly differently than the other sites we’ve explored on this list. They offer worldwide followers, but you must choose the package with the correct country. For example, 100 followers from Brazil cost $.70 while 100 followers from China costs $4.50.

With the large number of engagement services SMMLaboratory offers, everyone can benefit. You’ll find packages ideal for small businesses and first-time social media influencers and creators. There are also packages ideal for larger accounts looking to boost their existing following.

Like many other social media engagement platforms, there are larger packages to consider. SMMLaboratory allows users to buy Tik Tok followers in amounts up to 100,000. It’s important to note that with these larger numbers, the total fulfillment of your order will take significantly longer.

17. TikTokStorm

Every TikTok page could do with a little sprucing to gain more followers. TikTokStorm is a valuable resource to have when you decide buying TikTok followers is right for you. Surely, your page will grow gradually over time, but using their services can increase your moderate growth ten-fold.

The company has a few specific guarantees that they offer to every customer. First, they ensure quick delivery of each package, though larger follower amounts may take longer.

Some of the smaller packages can be delivered within hours, if not within 24 hours at the most. Additionally, you will have 24/7 access to a team of support professionals. These individuals will assist you through the purchasing process and answer any questions.

This feature is essential for beginners learning how to buy followers on TikTok for the first time.

The final important guarantee from TikTokStorm is the quality of their engagement. Every time you make a purchase, you’ll be receiving real engagement from active users. Paired with top-quality discretion, your growth will seem natural and legitimate.

18. VastLikes

Choosing to buy followers on TikTok can be challenging without the right resources. VastLikes is a helpful solution for gaining followers without hassle. Their straightforward packages are fantastic for beginners and quite helpful for established social media influencers.

When you place an order, you’ll be getting your hands on real and active engagement rates. This means each account will stay active for longer, keeping your follower totals at a good level.

Additionally, your growth will seem natural, essential to avoid having your account locked or deleted.

You can choose from multiple services when you decide to buy followers on TikTok from VastLikes. Their packages start at $1.33 for 100 followers and grow to $932.40 for 70,000. Additionally, they take unique forms of payment, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other digital assets.

With their straightforward ordering process, anyone can reap the benefits of their services. Their packages are uniquely designed for large and small creators alike. You’ll also find buying TikTok engagement from this platform is ideal for businesses.

19. FeedPixel

It can be frustrating to put dozens of hours into a social media strategy, only to be outperformed by your competitors. FeedPixel is one of the many options to help you grow your page while boosting your reputation. You will see immediate growth from your purchase and organic growth over time.

FeedPixel works relatively quickly, making it a valuable platform for buying TikTok followers. They also have affordable pricing, with their selection of packages starting at $5.99 for 100 followers.

What makes them unique is that apart from separate packages, you can also find bundles to help you save on engagement.

As a social media owner, you must get your hands on all types of engagement, including likes, followers, and views. With FeedPixel’s social media bundles, you can get all three types of engagement at one time. Their most affordable bundle (Bundle #1) offers 100+ followers, likes, and views for $12.99.

Buy Followers and Become an Influencer!

By learning how to buy TikTok followers and get overnight success using these sites, your profile will grow in no time.

Access to high-quality followers from real accounts can help your immediate and long-term social media success. Undoubtedly, these sites will help you achieve your wildest online goals to become a renowned influencer.

Frequently Asked Questions About Buying TikTok Followers

Being able to buy TikTok followers is a relatively new process that social media managers and influencers are just learning about. With that said, many questions and myths are floating around the digital space about the process.

Let’s look into some of the most frequently asked questions and their answers to help you get started.

1. Does buying TikTok followers work?

One of the main myths about buying TikTok followers is that it doesn’t work. However, it’s the only proven solution to help you grow your account. Instead of waiting for organic followers, which may never come, you can take control yourself.

You guarantee a specific number of followers when you choose to buy TikTok followers.

Using platforms like Social-Viral.com and Stormlikes.net will give you 100% authentic engagement from real accounts. This growth will undoubtedly attract other organic users, helping to grow your following ten-fold.

2. Is it illegal to buy followers on TikTok?

Buying TikTok followers might seem like an easy solution to online growth, making people question its legitimacy legally. However, it is not illegal to buy any type of engagement for social platforms. It’s a slightly gray area regarding each platform’s code of conduct and rules.

Most social media platforms want their users’ growth to be organic without any shortcuts. But if you buy TikTok followers from a reputable source, you’ll never have to worry about breaking the terms of service.

The top-quality sites on this list ensure you access real accounts from real people. It will be nearly impossible for anyone to notice that you bought engagement off the platform.

With that said, it’s also important that you gradually add to your growth over time. You will also want to ensure you purchase a blend of likes, views, and followers to make the impressions seem legitimate.

3. Is buying TikTok followers worth it?

There are exponential benefits to becoming popular online, one of which is financial growth. The more popular your platform is, the more noticeable you’ll be to brands and other influencers. From there, you might have access to new opportunities such as brand partnerships and collaborations.

You’ll be not only able to earn money from TikTok itself but also an additional revenue source from these partnerships. The more growth you have and the more popular you become, you can charge higher rates. Not only that, but you’ll also be able to build your brand’s reputation from the ground up.

Using social media for growth is something that every company needs to consider. When you get TikTok followers, you’re boosting your brand’s awareness overnight. This process can help to bring more orders to your store and direct more traffic to your website.

4. Should you buy TikTok followers?

If you’re ready to see exponential growth in your social media following, buying TikTok followers is essential. It’s quick and effortless while keeping your personal information private, making the purchase secure.

There is also a range of packages to choose from, accommodating small and large accounts alike. As long as you choose a trustworthy service, everyone should try buying followers to help increase their profile’s popularity.

5. How to buy TikTok followers?

Buying TikTok followers is easy, especially with a reputable service. Typically, it takes three steps. First, you have to choose an engagement package that gives you the perfect number of followers. You will then have to input basic information about your profile, such as your URL or username.

Always ensure you never provide extra credentials to a social media company, such as your password. The final step is to process your payment while watching your engagement soar.

Although it might seem slightly complex on the service, buying followers is as easy as shopping online. The most important part is finding a trustworthy site, such as the 19 listed in this guide.

6. Where can I buy TikTok followers cheap?

Fortunately, all of the sites we mentioned in this list allow you to buy TikTok followers cheap. Some platforms are more affordable than others, such as Social-Viral.com and Stormlikes.net.

Ideally, you’ll want to find a service with the most engagement for a reasonable, competitive price. You will also need to be wary of this area, as there are many online scams to be careful of.

If you think an engagement package seems too good to be true, it could be. You’ll be paying for limited results or having a slew of fake followers and bots added to your follower list.

Always look at customer reviews, navigate through the company’s site, and pay close attention to package pricing. With these tips in mind, you’ll be able to reap all of the benefits buying TikTok followers offers.

7. Can I get TikTok followers free?

It’s highly unlikely you’ll be able to find a site that will give you TikTok followers for free. However, plenty of platforms will help you buy TikTok followers cheap.

If you’re looking for an entirely free option, you’ll want to consider organic growth.

Organic growth helps you target a specific audience using specific social media marketing techniques. These techniques could include relevant hashtags, collaborating with other creators, and continually uploading high-quality content.

As beneficial as it is, organic growth can also take considerably longer than buying TikTok followers. Also, it can be challenging for first-time social media users to rely on organic growth for their platforms.

It requires time and effort to refine your social media marketing strategy to stand out from your competitors. You have to continually adapt, update, and refresh your strategies to stay on top of the list for long-term success.

8. How many followers do you need to get verified?

Verification on TikTok works similarly to other social media platforms. You obtain a blue checkmark beside your username when verified, but it’s far more than an added flair.

Verification tells your audience that your original content has been vetted by TikTok itself and deemed advertiser-friendly. It is also fantastic to build brand loyalty and trust, even before people watch your videos.

Your comments will be more likely to be read, and your opinion will have a heftier weight than other users. Not to mention it’s a phenomenal way to stand out in your niche compared to smaller creators.

There isn’t a specific number of followers you need to have to get verification. It’s well known that the more followers on your account, the higher your chances.

However, overall engagement is the main factor the platform looks into. They’ll want to see high numbers of followers and plenty of comments on your posts and likes.

The engagement should be continuous across all your posts, not just on one or two viral videos. After you’ve established a strong foundation as a creator, you can consider verification.

9. Can you make money buying TikTok followers?

Having higher follower totals can open many opportunities for making extra cash. But did you know that it’s also possible to monetize your profile through TikTok itself?

With the TikTok Creators fund, you can earn money by getting followers and views on your videos. There are a few important pieces of criteria you must meet before being accepted into the program, including:

Every creator must be over the age of 18

Accounts must have over 10,000 followers

An accounts videos must have over 10,000 views in the last 30 days

If you can meet these three factors, you can submit your application and wait for the approval. Once approved, you can begin monetizing your quality content to have a secondary source of income. However, not every creator gets accepted into the TikTok Creators fund.