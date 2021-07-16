When you create a YouTube channel for the first time, it isn’t easy to get views on your videos. It is even more challenging to get organic subscribers to your YouTube channel. Many famous YouTube stars had to spend several years building their channels to reach over 100,000 subscribers.

You won’t want to wait that long to gain a large following to your YouTube channel. There is a much faster way to get your channel off the ground. Rather than waiting for subscribers indefinitely, you can buy them immediately. Just find a vendor who sells authentic YouTube subscribers.

“YouTube buy subscribers” is a growing search term on Google for a reason. New channel creators find that buying YouTube subscribers is the perfect way to grow their channels within days and weeks instead of months and years. You can do the same too.

Who Has the Most Subscribers on YouTube?

Anyone can grow their YouTube channels with subscribers. It doesn’t matter if you’re a person or a company brand. All you need to do is produce quality content in which people want to see. Do this before you buy YouTube subscribers.

Have you ever wondered who has the most subscribers on YouTube? If you look at some of the biggest YouTube channels, you’ll get a sense of how the video content keeps people hooked. The content may be entertaining, engaging, educational, excited or a combination of these traits.

That is the real trick to building a YouTube audience. Keep your audience engaged with fun and original content. Below are the top 10 YouTube channels with the most subscribers:

T-Series: 186 million subscribers Cocomelon: 113 million subscribers PewDiePie: 110 million subscribers SET India: 109 million subscribers Kids Diana Show: 80.4 million subscribers WWE: 78 million subscribers Like Nastya: 74.9 million subscribers Zee Music Company: 74.4 million subscribers 5-Minute Crafts: 72.8 million subscribers Vlad and Niki: 69.3 million subscribers

What do most of these YouTube channels have in common? The answer is they entertain their viewers. The only channel listed that is not an entertainment channel is Cocomelon. It is an educational channel that uses 3d animated videos to teach children songs and nursery rhymes. So, in a way, it integrates entertainment with education.

The point here is that you need to keep your subscribers hooked on your content. Don’t post up low-quality videos and then purchase subscribers because they won’t stay subscribed for very long if you do. Since these are real people, you have to keep them coming back for more.

Buying YouTube subscribers is meant to bring attention to your YouTube channel. The rest is up to you.

Where to Buy YouTube Subscribers?

There are dozens of different vendors selling YouTube subscribers. However, you have to be careful when choosing a vendor because some sell fake YouTube subscribers. These are bots or automated subscribers from fake YouTube accounts that will drop off your account after a few days.

If you want to buy YouTube subscribers legit, you need to choose reputable vendors with a track record of positive customer feedback. You can find plenty of review websites on Google to help you get an idea of which vendors are legitimate.

To save you time, we have performed this research for you. Below are the top three websites for buying YouTube subscribers.

Best sites to buy YouTube Subscribers

Stormviews.net

Stormviews is one of the most trustworthy vendors for people who want to buy YouTube subscribers. The company has spent years developing their reputation in the social media traffic industry. So if you’re going to purchase 100% genuine subscribers for your YouTube channel without any worries, then you should try Stormviews. You can also buy Youtube views and likes from Stormviews.

All orders come with an instant delivery guarantee. That means after your order is processed, the subscribers will show up on your YouTube channel immediately. There is no waiting and wondering when the subscribers will get added.

If you have any questions about their services or the status of your order, you can call the customer care team at any time for assistance 24/7. The team will even monitor your YouTube channel for a few weeks to ensure that your subscribers stay subscribed.

2) Followers.io

You can buy YouTube subscribers cheapest at this vendor’s website. Followers.io has packages that start as low as $2.89 for 100 subscribers. This should accommodate any YouTuber who has a limited budget. It also gives you the chance to test out these services and experience the results for yourself. To buy youtube likes and views are not a big deal.

There is no password required, nor do you have to create an account. Followers.io guarantees instant delivery of the subscribers after you complete your order. You can also choose to gradually deliver the subscribers to make it feel more authentic on your channel.

3) UseViral

UseViral is a powerful social media traffic vendor. They specialize in selling Youtube views, Youtube likes and YT subscribers for channels on several different social media platforms. Some of which include YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Spotify, Soundcloud, Twitch, Clubhouse and Pinterest. There are couple of best sites to buy youtube views and other stuff to make your selection easier about which site to choose.

Many YouTubers have gotten famous after using UseViral’s services. Every YouTube channel has to start somewhere, so you mine as well accept some help along the way. UseViral can send you quality subscribers who may enjoy the video content that you produce.

YouTubers typically experience a high rate of success with UseViral because the subscribers stay subscribed on their own. If you produce excellent content, then you should have the same experience.

How to Buy Subscribers on YouTube

Would you like to know the process of how to buy YouTube subscribers? It is a straightforward process. All you need is a PayPal account or credit/debit card and the URL address of your YouTube channel.

Visit any one of the vendor websites listed above and go to the YouTube subscribers page to see the different service choices available. There will be separate boxes with a specific number of subscribers for sale in each. Click the “Buy Now” or “Get Started” button to begin the purchase process.

The checkout screen will ask you to provide an email address and YouTube channel URL address. There is no requirement to create an account. After you enter this information, you’ll proceed to the payment page.

Some websites allow you to pay through your PayPal account, so you won’t have to enter your financial information on the website. If there is no PayPal option, the website will use a credit card processing service like Checkout.com to securely process your credit or debit card payment.

Once the payment has been submitted, you are finished! The YouTube subscribers will get delivered instantly or gradually, depending on the option you chose.

How to Get FREE YouTube Subscribers

Buying subscribers is a temporary solution for building your YouTube channel. Once you start to have a popular channel with over 10,000 subscribers, you will receive free YouTube subscribers every day.

Free YouTube subscribers are the result of all your hard work and investment in your channel. However, you can go the extra mile and perform additional steps to get even more free YouTube subscribers.

Here are four tips to help you out with this.

1) Mini Trailers or Previews

Give new viewers a reason to want to watch more of your videos in the future. After you produce a high-quality video, add a mini trailer or preview of your next video at the end of it. That way, new viewers will want to subscribe to your channel so that they don’t miss your next video.

2) Enable Comments and Respond to Them

Make sure you enable comments on all your videos. Comments are a way for viewers to engage with your videos and your channel. Not only that, but you can also engage with your viewers by replying to their comments. These personalized communications will make more viewers want to subscribe to your channel.

3) Remind People to Subscribe

When you watch a YouTube video, you may notice the person say something at the end of the video like “Don’t forget to subscribe” or “Click that subscribe button below.” This reminds viewers to subscribe to the channel if they haven’t done so already.

4) Create a Strong Brand

It is not enough to merely create a YouTube channel. You have to turn it into a brand that people remember and appreciate. Channel branding can do a lot to increase your subscriber count through word-of-mouth advertising as well.

A strong brand means using the same brand name, logo and colour scheme at the beginning and end of your videos. Decorate your channel with these same elements too. The brand, of course, should relate to the niche of your channel.

Conclusion

The main takeaway from this article should be to obtain real subscribers to your YouTube channel. That can only happen if you produce quality content and follow the advice listed for getting free YouTube subscribers.

But at the same time, you can buy real YouTube subscribers to give your new channel a boost in the beginning. Buy subscribers in moderation until your channel receives a steady flow of free subscribers naturally. Then you’ll know you’ve made it big on YouTube.