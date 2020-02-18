You go, mama! Busy Philipps couldn’t help but get a little bit emotional about 11-year-old daughter Birdie growing up. The Cougar Town actress opened up about the trials and tribulations she faces as a mother as she penned a lengthy and emotional message about working hard and never giving up.

“And then. All of a sudden. They’re grown-up but not quite. A PERSON,” Busy, 40, wrote alongside a photo of her little girl on Monday, February 17. “Sometimes she’s still very much the tiny, little baby I took with me on my press tour to Europe for Cougar Town almost 10 years ago where she learned if she picked up the phone, she could ask for ice cream and someone would bring it.”

As the Busy Tonight host marveled over “genius” Birdie’s incredible wit, she began to reflect on the time when the adorable youngster would sleep in a hotel room with their family’s nanny so Busy could work. “It made sense at the time, but now, I don’t know. Maybe she should have been with me,” the proud mom recalled. “I was doing my best. To be all the things.”

Busy, who shares Birdie, as well as 6-year-old daughter Cricket, with husband Marc Silverstein, then explained how she’s “always trying” to do her best. “I’m a person who has tried so hard at everything since I was a child,” she continued. “I try SO HARD. Everything I do, I’m doing my f—king best. 150 percent, 150 percent of the time.”

However, “there comes a point (or many points) when you realize your best might not be good enough for someone else,” Busy went on, adding, “Or you don’t get the response you want out of it, or the success you want out of it, or the second season you want out of it.”

“But what can you do? YOU CAN’T STOP,” she urged, confessing she “had a moment yesterday where I thought f—k it; maybe I will stop trying so hard. Stop trying to do my best. At everything. Because it’s brought me so much pain in my life, not living up to the idea I have in my head of all the things I need to be at all times. All the ways I think I’ve failed.”

The Freaks and Geeks actress said she loves her two kids “more than anything in the world” and in order for them to “feel that and know it,” she’s going to “start living my life with the belief that EVERYONE is doing their best, and trying their hardest,” she wrote in her post. “I’m not writing this so you can comment that they will or that I’m a good mom or whatever. I’m just writing this because I assume I’m not the only one who feels this. And it’s nice to not feel alone.”

It wasn’t long before fans and fellow Hollywood stars flooded Busy’s page with relatable messages. “XOXOXO THANKS,” actress Kerry Washington wrote, while Vanessa Lachey commented, “Love you soooo much!!! This is what’s in my head but you said it so damn perfectly! Thank You!” Even Busy’s handsome hubby Marc, 48, left a simple red heart emoji in the comments section of her post.

Hours after the Dawson’s Creek alum posted the inspiring note, she took to Instagram and gave fans an update on her east coast adventures with her two girls. “Found a mini-me in NYC,” she captioned a mirror snapshot with daughter Cricket.

Don’t worry, Busy, you’re such an amazing mama!