Busy Philipps loves making her fans and Instagram followers laugh with her funny antics, but the TV star doesn’t joke around when it comes to her two kids. Busy, along with her husband, Marc Silverstein, are raising their children, Birdie and Cricket, to be strong and independent individuals.

The former Busy Tonight star and the I Feel Pretty screenwriter became parents together in 2008 when their eldest child, Birdie, was born. People confirmed the news at the time, revealing the little bundle of joy weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 21 ½ inches long.

Nearly four years following Birdie’s birth, Busy and Marc — who married in 2007 — expanded their family when their second child, Cricket, arrived in 2013. The Cougar Town alum shared the exciting news on Twitter alongside a pic of her baby girl. “So this happened … ,” she wrote.

Because her children are still growing up and developing into their own characters, Busy and Marc are doing everything they can to instill confidence and strength in Birdie and Cricket. The Hollywood couple agrees the most important way to teach their children is by embodying it themselves.

“You can tell kids all the lessons that you want them to learn, but children learn and become who they are by watching you,” Busy exclusively told Closer Weekly in March 2020. “So, if Mark and I aren’t living the things that we’re preaching to them, then it doesn’t matter, they will become another thing.”

The Dawson’s Creek actress noted she also makes sure to “practice what I preach” when it comes to emulating self-love to Birdie and Cricket. “The one way to help empower my kids to just be who they want to be and say the things that they want to say and believe in the things that they want to believe in, is that I have to live that as well,” she explained.

There’s no doubt Busy is a pro when it comes to managing the more serious sides of parenthood, but the White Chicks alum surely knows how to have a good time with Birdie and Cricket. When she’s not on the road for her Hollywood career, Busy said you can catch them hanging out at home “as a family.”

“We just hang out. We play board games. My little one likes board games,” she told Closer. “We watch shows. I let them have an iPad when they want one. I just try to find the balance.”

It sounds like Busy is doing an amazing job!

