So creative! Busy Philipps revealed daughter Birdie‘s take on the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The beloved TV host showed off the impressive way her 11-year-old girl is urging others to stay in quarantine amid the unprecedented outbreak.

“Birdie knows what’s up. And she’s 11,” Busy, 40, captioned a series of two photos of her adorable mini-me on Saturday, April 18. In the post, Birdie can be seen donning a homemade T-shirt decorated with multi-colored hearts and writing in permanent marker.

In reference to the millions of healthcare and essential workers who are risking their lives on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, Birdie’s message begged fellow Americans to take social distancing measures seriously. The front of the youngster’s top stated, “They go out for us, so stay home for them,” while the back read, “Stay safe, stay happy, stay home.” Amazing!

While the TV personality’s fans praised Birdie’s incredible work of art, they couldn’t help but point out Busy’s inspiring parenting abilities. “Clearly raised right!! Love it!!” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another gushed, “She is beautiful and smart.” A third added, “Love this! 15 years of nursing and I never felt so supported by everyone. It’s so nice to be appreciated.”

Considering Birdie isn’t even a teenager yet, it’s heartwarming to see her already expressing her opinions on causes important to her heart. Busy — who shares her eldest child and daughter Cricket, 6, with husband Marc Silverstein — previously revealed how she empowers her children to grow up into strong and confident women.

While chatting exclusively with Closer Weekly in March, the Busy Tonight star explained she and her screenwriter hubby, 48, make sure to “practice what [they] preach” when it comes to raising their little girls.

Instagram/Busy Philipps

“The one way to help empower my kids to just be who they want to be and say the things that they want to say and believe in the things that they want to believe in, is that I have to live that as well,” she revealed, noting in order to instill strength and wisdom in Birdie and Cricket, she needs to embody it herself.

“You can tell kids all the lessons that you want them to learn, but children learn and become who they are by watching you,” she insisted. “So, if Mark and I aren’t living the things that we’re preaching to them, then it doesn’t matter, they will become another thing.”

We bet Birdie and Cricket are going to grow up to be just as amazing as their mama, Busy!

