Composer Burt Bacharach is the man behind some of the biggest hits of the 1950s and beyond. The Grammy winner was married and divorced three times during his career before falling in love with his fourth wife, Jane Hansen. Keep scrolling to learn more about Burt’s marriage history.

Who Is Burt’s First Ex-Wife Paula Stewart?

Burt, born in 1928, married his first wife, Paula Stewart, in 1953. Paula began her acting career a few years prior as an understudy in Seventeen on Broadway. Some of her other acting credits include Hogan’s Heroes, The Big Valley and Love, American Style. After she wed the pianist, he began scoring the arrangements for her nightclub act, per IMDb.

One of the roles that Paula has become best known for is playing the sister of Lucille Ball’s character in the 1960 Broadway musical Wildcat. Their time together in the production was the start of a friendship that lasted nearly three decades.

“When a break came during rehearsals, I saw Lucy standing in a corner, nervously pulling on a cigarette, so I went over and asked if I could help her with her songs,” Paula recalled in a November 2020 interview with Closer. “She just threw her arms around me. She was so grateful that somebody was going to help her.”

Burt and his first wife divorced in 1958 after five years of marriage. The Broadway star married her second husband, Jack Carter, in 1961. They welcomed one son together, Michael, before divorcing in 1970.

Who Is Burt’s Second Ex-Wife Angie Dickinson?

The record producer married his second wife, Angie Dickinson, in 1965. The actress started off her career in the beauty pageant circuit before landing a few guest roles on NBC shows. Her acting career expanded with roles in western films and dramas like Cry Terror and China Gate. Angie later earned top-billing beginning in the mid-60s in The Art of Love alongside Dick Van Dyke and Cast a Giant Shadow with Kirk Douglas.

During Burt’s marriage to the Police Woman actress, the pair welcomed one child together, daughter Nikki Bacharach. Nikki died by suicide at the age of 40 in 2007. Angie and Burt divorced in 1981.

ANL/Shutterstock

Who Is Burt’s Third Ex-Wife Carole Bayer Sager?

In 1982, Burt married lyricist Carole Bayer Sager. The New York University graduate wrote the hit “A Groovy Kind of Love” as a teen. It has been recorded by several prominent artists since its inception including Sonny and Cher, Phil Collins and Petula Clark. Carole’s self-titled debut album was released in 1977, with a second album following a year later.

Her third album, Sometimes Late at Night, was produced by Burt. In 1982, the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee won an Academy Award for “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” from the film Arthur. During their marriage, the couple adopted one son, Christopher Elton Bacharach, before their divorce in 1991. She went on to marry businessman Robert Daly in 1996.

Bei/Shutterstock

Who Is Burt’s Fourth Wife Jane Hansen?

The Missouri native married his fourth wife, Jane Hansen, in 1993. Together they welcomed two children, son Oliver and daughter Raleigh. The athlete is 32 years his junior and their relationship has been mostly kept out of the spotlight other than attending a few red carpets together over the years.