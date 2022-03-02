Born into a famous family, Bryce Dallas Howard was destined for stardom. The Jurassic World actress established herself as one of the most dynamic performers and filmmakers in Hollywood. She is the perfect role model for her kids, Theodore and Beatrice, whom she shares with her husband, Seth Gabel.

Bryce’s father Ron Howard was a child star who rose to fame playing Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show. He later joined the sitcom Happy Days from 1974 to 1984. During his time on the show, he and his wife, Cheryl Howard, welcomed Bryce, their eldest child in 1981. For most of their childhood, the Screen Actors Guild Award winner and her siblings, Jocelyn, Paige and Reed were raised away from the spotlight.

“What my parents did that was great was they exposed all of us to movie sets and making movies and the crew. We had a very deep understanding of the kind of work that my dad did,” Bryce told People in December 2020. “We weren’t exposed to the side of the industry that’s perceived as being more glamorous, where actors are coddled and where there’s a certain level of celebrity. We were completely sheltered from that. I think that that was a good call.”

The California native went on to pursue acting in college before M. Night Shyamalan cast her in 2004’s The Village. It was only just the beginning of her incredible Hollywood career, taking on roles in Spider-Man 3, The Help and Rocketman. She credits the Academy Award nominee for helping her find her footing in the entertainment industry.

“He set me off on this path that acting is not just showing up and saying your lines and doing your best to live truthfully under imaginary circumstances,” the mom of two told Entertainment Tonight in January 2017. “You’re part of a message, part of a legacy that’s going to potentially last for generations to come. And you’d better take it seriously and give every ounce of humanity to it.”

Bryce married Seth in 2006 and the pair became parents one year later with the arrival of their son, Theo. Their daughter, Beatrice, was born in 2012. After becoming a parent, Bryce was inspired to direct her own 2020 documentary called Dads, a film in which celebrity dads get candid about what fatherhood means to them.

“After having kids, the stakes in my life got a lot higher,” the redhead told The Guardian in June 2020 ahead of the film’s release. “I can see the ways in which the stories I’m working on have an impact on me emotionally and how that all plays out with my family. I gravitate more toward entertainment that my kids can also be a part of and that I can talk to them about.”

Keep scrolling to meet Bryce’s two children.