For 15 years, Bryant Gumbel led the hosting panel on Today with his compelling delivery of hard-hitting stories and professionalism in front of the camera. He stepped away from the series in 1997 and focused on his life as a dad of two kids, Bradley Christopher Gumbel and Jillian Beth Gumbel. Keep scrolling to learn more about the news anchor’s son and daughter.

Who Is Bryant Gumbel’s Son, Bradley Christopher Gumbel?

Bryant married his first wife, June Baranco, in 1973. The former couple met through a mutual friend who was dating the broadcaster’s brother, Greg Gumbel, at the time. They welcomed their first child, Bradley, in 1979 on New Year’s Day. Jillian arrived in 1983.

Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock

The sportscaster’s eldest child attended Lynn University before transferring to Manhattanville College. He previously worked as an events planner in the early 2000s. Bradley has made a few red carpet appearances with his family over the years, including several events hosted by UNICEF. Bryant has been a popular television personality since the ‘70s, something his children got used to as they were growing up.

“It’s true that Daddy’s known, but there’s never been a day when Daddy wasn’t on TV — so Brad and Jillian are used to it,” he told the Tampa Bay Times in June 1990. “And I’m hardly a stranger at home. I’m there every night for dinner and spend every weekend with the kids, taking Brad to his basketball game, cooking breakfast and dinner for the family, shopping for their clothes and helping them with homework.”

The Louisiana native split from June in 1997. Their divorce was finalized in 2001. Bryant married his second wife, Hilary Quinlan, in 2002.

Who Is Bryant Gumbel’s Daughter, Jillian Beth Gumbel?

Jillian went on to pursue a career as a yoga instructor after studying at Sarah Lawrence College. She worked as a nanny in New York City during her college days. In November 2011, she married William Robins, a New York University graduate. He now works as the director of investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Jillian and William started their own family together, welcoming two sons after they tied the knot. She often shares photos of the kiddos over on her Instagram account. In November 2021, the fitness enthusiast revealed that her father, stepmom, husband and kids showed up to support her as she ran the TCS New York City Marathon.