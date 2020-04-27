Bonding time! Bruce Willis‘ wife, Emma Heming Willis, revealed how she’s keeping their two daughters busy as the Die Hard actor is in quarantine with his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

While hanging out at home in L.A., Emma, 41, shared the cutest selfies with kids Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, via her Instagram Stories. “Girl squad,” the proud mom wrote as a caption on Sunday, April 26.

As fans know, Bruce, 65, has been stuck in quarantine with the Ghost actress, 57, and their three kids — Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26 — for the past several weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. When the former couple shared snapshots with their brood wearing matching pajamas in early April, fans couldn’t help but wonder where Emma was.

Luckily, Bruce and Demi’s daughter Scout offered an explanation as to why her stepmom and youngest siblings were noticeably missing from their family quarantine in Idaho.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” she explained during an episode of the “Dopey” podcast on April 17, noting the plan was set in stone until of Bruce and Emma’s kiddos suffered an injury at the park.

“My younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f—king with hypodermic needles …. she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot,” the Bandits actress continued. “So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor.”

Scout said because of the accident, plans changed after her dad “came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.” Sounds about right!

Although Bruce — who was married to Demi from 1987 to 2000 — is quarantined with his former lover, it’s pretty obvious Emma has no issue with their family reunion. When the Inside Out author shared a snap of the family of five hanging out, the Perfect Stranger actress didn’t hold back from leaving a sweet comment.

“[Family] at its finest 💚💚💚 love and miss you guys 💚💚💚,” she wrote at the time.

Emma even previously dished why she has “so much respect” for her husband’s ex-wife. “She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours,” the brunette beauty exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in April 2019. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first.”

We can’t wait for Bruce and Emma to reunite!

