A loving family! Bruce Willis‘ wife, Emma Willis, is all for her husband spending extra time with kids Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26, while he self-isolates at Demi Moore‘s house. When the actress shared a photo of her and her ex-husband wearing matching pajamas with the rest of their brood, Emma, 44, commented, “At its finest. Love and miss you guys.” Aww! She also wrote, “Not many can pull that color off! Looking good squad,” when Tallulah, 26, shared a similar pic of her family relaxing at home.

Bruce, 65, shares his three oldest daughters with Demi, 57, and his two young girls, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, with Emma. The pair have been married since 2009 and when their 10th wedding anniversary came around, the couple made the decision to renew their vows.

“10 years ago today, we married. So we decided to do it again today,” Emma wrote on her Instagram Story in March 2019 next to a photo of her and her hubby kissing. “We said, we do, again, 10 years later #happyanniversarymylove.”

Rumer also shared a photo of the ceremony to Instagram. “Papa and Stepmama got married again 10 years later!!!” she captioned the post. “So happy I was able to be here and celebrate with the crew. I love you both so much.”

Prior to his relationship with Emma, Bruce was married to Demi for 13 years. The Ghost star opened up about their divorce in her memoir, Inside Out.

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” she wrote. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

Ultimately, Demi said she was “very proud” of their divorce because everything worked out well.