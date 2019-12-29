He’s a legendary action hero, but when it comes to be a dad, Bruce Willis is a big softy — and he had no problem showing that off in a rare photo with two of his kids.

The Die Hard star, 64, appeared with his daughters Rumer and Tallulah in a sweet snap. “Papa and his gals,” the star’s eldest child wrote alongside the photo showing her famous dad in between his girls while smiling. Take a look at the pic below!

People were all about the post, as they took to the comments section to react. “A good loving dad right there,” one person shared. Another added, “You girls have the most raddest baddest dad ever!!” Tallulah also posted the pic on her own Instagram — she captioned it, “Patriarch at ease.”

Bruce shares Rumer and Tallulah with his ex-wife, Demi Moore. The former pair — who were married from 1987 to 2000 — also have daughter Scout, 28. The actor did go on to tie the knot again, marrying Emma Heming. They have two kids — Mabel, 7, and Evelyn, 5. However, there has never been any animosity between the ladies in Bruce’s life.

“She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours,” Emma once exclusively told Closer Weekly of being accepted by the Ghost actress, 57. “It was important for her to be there. She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn’t do it without her.” So incredible!

There seems to be plenty of love in his family, and it certainly helps that Bruce is such a great dad. “My husband is like the fun time guy and I think he’s always been like that,” Emma, 41, gushed in an interview with The Local Moms Network. “He’s very tranquil and he goes through life with such ease. He’s amazing to me because I’m the complete opposite of that. I move a little faster than he does and I’m good at multitasking.”

“He’s the rough and tumble dad. He doesn’t know how to discipline and that’s fine,” she continued. “I’ve developed that look — the one my mom gave me when I was getting out of hand. They’re wrapped around their daddy’s finger and I’m totally fine with it.”

Bruce is the best!