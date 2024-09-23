Bruce Springsteen’s Wife Patti Scialfa’s ‘New Normal’ Amid Cancer (EXCL)

Bruce Springsteen — who’s battled depression for decades — is now struggling with the terrifying cancer diagnosis of his beloved wife, Patti Scialfa, a source exclusively tells Closer.

Patti, 71, — who’s been a longtime member of Bruce’s E Street Band – wed The Boss, 74, 33 years ago and recently revealed she’s been living with multiple myeloma since 2018, when Bruce was ruling the roost on Broadway with his popular one-man show.

Since doctors dropped the diagnosis on the couple, the red headed musician has stepped away from the stage to focus on studio recording and spending time with their first grandchild – Lily Springsteen, 2, whose dad is their son Samuel.

John Atashian/Getty Images

Mother-of-three Patti admits, “Touring has become a challenge for me.”

“This affects my immune system so I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go.”

“Every once in a while, I come to a show or two, and I can sing a few songs on stage – and that’s been a treat.”

“That’s the new normal for me right now, and I’m OK with that.”

Patti’s “Hungry Heart” singer hubby, has candidly spoken about his lifelong mental health struggles – including two emotional breakdowns.