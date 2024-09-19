Bruce Springsteen is heaping praise on his wife, Patti Scialfa, after she announced a years-long battle with blood cancer — as a source outlines how they’re living life to the fullest and selflessly helping others while thanking their lucky stars they’ve got each other to count on.

“Health scares like this are not a drill for Bruce — he takes these things incredibly seriously and not just because he’s lost a lot of friends over the years,” an insider in Bruce’s organization exclusively tells Closer. “Bruce is a big believer in putting health first, above everything, and in not trying to run a tour or a business when you’re battling something as serious as cancer.”

“Mark my words, Bruce is going to drop everything going on in his life to attack this situation head-on and make sure he is there every step of the way for Patti,” the source adds. “He doesn’t know any other way to do things.”

Patti, 71, revealed her blood cancer diagnosis in the new documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 8. In the film, she said she was first diagnosed with early stage multiple myeloma in 2018.

​​“This affects my immune system, so I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go,” she explained. “Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs on stage, and that’s been a treat. That’s the new normal for me right now, and I’m OK with that.”

Patti, who has been performing with her husband as a member of the E Street Band since 1984, opened up about the difficulties of touring with her condition. She has made some appearances here and there on the band’s most recent tour, which will end in the summer of 2025.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

“I’ve been performing with this band for 40 years. With those first performances, it felt so good to be back onstage,” the performer said of the recent tour. “Touring has become a challenge for me.”

While Patti’s cancer diagnosis has led her to take a bit of a step back from touring, she’s happy to have Bruce, 74, by her side as her support system, as well as their three kids, Evan, Jessica and Samuel.

“He and Patti have hit a lot of ups and downs after their decades together and they’ve managed to keep their marriage intact,” the insider says. “Bruce is going to be brave for Patti and he’s going to help her get through this, but it’s going to be all-encompassing. Until she gets better, this fight is their entire life.”

After revealing her cancer to the world, Patti joined her husband on stage for an emotional duet of “Tougher Than The Rest” on September 15 at the Sea.Hear.Now musical festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey. “We got my beautiful wife, Patti Scialfa, with us!” he said as she was greeted by the welcoming crowd.