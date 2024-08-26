Bruce Springsteen is not intending on leaving his music career behind any time soon. In a video circulating social media, the rocker shut down rumors that he planned on retiring in a passionate speech.

The clip, which is going viral on X, was from a concert on August 23 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia with Bruce, 74, and the E Street Band. He told the crowd that the band has “been around for 50 f–king years.” The audience roared with applause as Bruce added, “and we ain’t quitting.”

“We ain’t doing no farewell tour bulls–t,” he continued. “Jesus Christ. No farewell tour for the E Street Band!”

“Hell no … Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name? Yeah, I wanna quit that,” Bruce said, to which the crowd responded with applause and yelling. “That’s it. That’s all it takes. I ain’t goin’ anywhere.”

The video came just after Bruce was forced to cancel multiple shows this year due to vocal issues. Last year, Bruce was forced to postpone his tour after being diagnosed with peptic ulcer disease and was seeking treatment.

“You sing with your diaphragm. You know, my diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, so I literally couldn’t sing at all, you know? And that lasted for two, three months, along with just a myriad of other painful problems,” he told SiriusXM in March of the health issues.

“It took a while for the doctors to say, ‘Oh, no, you’re gonna be OK,'” he added. “At first, nobody was quite saying that, which made me nervous, y’know?”

Venla Shalin/Redferns

Sources told Closer that the Boss was forced to make some changes to his lifestyle to improve his health in his 70s.

“He’s 74 and still performing to packed crowds and getting good reviews for the show, too, but it wasn’t too long ago when he couldn’t even sing,” an insider said earlier this month. “He was too sick, and his stomach hurt too much from the peptic ulcer. Since then, he’s changed his routine and not sweating the small stuff because stress is a killer.”

Bruce is “watching his diet and incorporating foods that are high in fiber and low in saturated fats” after his health scare, according to the insider.

“Alcohol is a no-no. He’s getting to bed early and getting plenty of rest,” they added. “Anyone can see he’s a changed man. He’s got too much to live for, music is just one of them.”

Luckily, he was able to return to the stage with his longtime bandmates and do what they know best. E Street Member Steven Van Zandt also recently shut down rumors that the band was going to embark on a farewell tour any time soon.

“I don’t see the end anywhere in sight, to be honest, especially in Europe, where we’re bigger than we’ve ever been,” he said in a July 27 interview with The Telegraph. “I think we can play every summer for evermore, man.”