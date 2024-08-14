Bruce Springsteen has put on a brave face amid ongoing health issues, but he required a proper life change, sources exclusively tell Closer, adding that the whole situation scared the Boss straight.

Just months after the singer was forced to cancel a slew of U.S. concert dates due to a crippling peptic ulcer, the 74-year-old rocker axed a string of European shows in late May and early June for what his management called “vocal issues.”

According to Closer‘s source, “He’s 74 and still performing to packed crowds and getting good reviews for the show, too, but it wasn’t too long ago when he couldn’t even sing. He was too sick, and his stomach hurt too much from the peptic ulcer. Since then, he’s changed his routine and not sweating the small stuff because stress is a killer.”

In his storied career, Bruce has played more than 3,500 concerts, marathon affairs lasting between three and four hours. And fans across the globe began to fear the canceled shows were signaling the end of his touring glory days.

Now, the source says, Bruce is “watching his diet and incorporating foods that are high in fiber and low in saturated fats.”

The insider reveals that the musical icon is not even indulging in “a sip of wine,” adding, “Alcohol is a no-no. He’s getting to bed early and getting plenty of rest. Anyone can see he’s a changed man. He’s got too much to live for, music is just one of them.”

Last fall, the “Dancing in the Dark” hitmaker faced the grim notion he might never sing again because of the pain caused by his peptic ulcer. “You sing with your diaphragm,” Bruce explained. “You know, my diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, so I literally couldn’t sing at all. You’re thinking, am I ever going to sing again?”

Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Peptic ulcer disease is caused by “open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine,” per Mayo Clinic. A common symptom of the condition is stomach pain.

Sources previously told Closer in June that doctors managed to get that medical issue under control with antibiotics and diet, but Bruce was working hard to satisfy fans during his current tour with the E Street Band.

“The biggest problem is that his ulcer pain can flare up at any time and he’s got to pull back and address it,” said the insider. “It just guts him to have to disappoint a stadium crowd by canceling a show right under their noses. Bruce comes from a working-class home and he knows fans take time off work, hire babysitters and book hotels to see his shows.”

Bruce apparently has had long heart-to-hearts about his musical future with Patti Scialfa, his wife of 33 years who also sings in the band.

“He asks Patti, ‘Have I hung around too long?'” the insider explained.

The Springsteen and E Street Band Tour began February 1, 2023, in Tampa, Florida, and it is currently scheduled to conclude on July 3, 2025, in Milan.