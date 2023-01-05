The Scott brothers love a bit of healthy competition! Drew and Jonathan Scott decided to revive their HGTV series Brother vs. Brother with a new huge twist. Scroll below for details on the show’s big changes for season 8.



What Is the Big Twist in Season 8 of ‘Brother vs. Brother’?

It’s been more than two years since Drew took home the win on season 7 of Brother vs. Brother, the exciting home renovation competition series that sees the Scott twins go head-to-head. Fans were so excited when it was announced the show would be returning for an eighth season with higher stakes.



“​​BREAKING NEWS! We’re so excited to share that Brother vs. Brother is coming back for another season!” they wrote on Instagram in November 2021. “Are you #TeamJonathan or #TeamDrew?”

While the show was initially supposed to join HGTV’s summer lineup in 2022, the premiere date was pushed back to January 11, 2023, for unknown reasons. When it comes to the upcoming season of the home flipping challenge, there are no rules, something that has never been done on the show before. Typically, in the other seasons, Drew and Jonathan’s designs are confined by budgets and set locations.

This time with the twist in play, the Property Brothers stars were able to choose whatever locations they wanted to flip homes. Viewers will see Drew renovate a fixer-upper on a hillside while Jonathan will be tackling a home close to the beach.

“After competing in my own neighborhood last season, I walked away the winner and there’s no way I’m going to let Jonathan take the title away from me,” Drew said in a press release about the new season.

Who Are the Judges on Season 8 of ‘Brother vs. Brother’?

Expect to see some familiar faces on season 8 of Brother vs. Brother. Drew and Jonathan’s older brother, J.D. Scott, is assuming the role of referee while Jonathan’s girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, is also slated to make recurring appearances in the six-episode season.

As the brothers will be posed with mini design challenges in each episode in addition to renovating their homes, some of their fellow design stars and HGTV personalities will serve as judges. Married to Real Estate’s Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, ​​My Lottery Dream Home host David Bromstad, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel and chef Alex Guarnaschelli are among those who will sit on the judging panel.

The possibilities are endless this season with no constraints. One thing that’s certain is that both Drew and Jonathan are going to put up a good fight to win the incredible prize — bragging rights.

“This time, the only rule is there are no rules,” Jonathan explained. “All’s fair in love, war and Brother vs. Brother.”