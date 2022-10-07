Broadway Stars Deserve Standing Ovations for Their Beach Looks! See Bikini Photos of Theater Icons

Broadway’s biggest stars deliver both showstopping performances and swimsuit looks! Kristin Chenoweth, Debra Messing, Ariana DeBose and more theater veterans have taken the world by storm with their beautiful bikini photos.

Kristin originated the role of Glinda in the musical Wicked in 2003. She received a Tony nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her riveting performance. On top of her multiple bouts on Broadway in Funny Girl, The Apple Tree and Promises, Promises, the multitalented performer has acted in television series like Pushing Daisies and Schmigadoon!

The Emmy winner has always captivated audiences with her dynamic acting skills and gorgeous style. She revealed one of her biggest beauty secrets since rising to fame in the mid-’90s.

“As I get a little older, I started going, ‘Holy crap! I actually have to moisturize,’” she told Yahoo! Life in July 2015. “I just think it’s important to moisturize and drink water. That has been the trick since I was a little kid. And I don’t wear a ton of makeup. When I’m not working, I don’t wear any.”

Another star who has dominated both the Broadway stage and the big screen is Debra. In April 2022, the Smash alum began starring in Birthday Candles, a 90-minute play in which viewers saw her character age from 17 to 107 throughout the course of the show. The New York native was praised by critics and fans alike for her compelling performance on stage.

The Will & Grace alum has built a prolific resume of acting credits and become famous for her signature look. Debra has spoken out about learning to embrace her signature curly locks over her years in Hollywood.

“For the longest time, I just felt like it made me stand out too much and that everyone else had silky, straight, flowing hair,” she wrote in a September 2018 essay. “And then, I started working as an actress and all of a sudden, people were like, ‘You’ve got great hair’ and ‘How unique!’ All of a sudden, I realized that the thing that made me feel like I was standing out too much was the thing that made me an original. So, I no longer try to straighten and iron my hair. I fully embrace it.”

Keep scrolling to see bikini photos of your favorite Broadway stars.