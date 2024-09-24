Brie Garcia (formerly known as Brie Bella) has spoken out about how her twin sister, Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella), is doing amid her divorce from Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.

During the latest episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast, Brie, 40, shared an update on her sister’s life after Artem’s recent arrest and their subsequent split. Nikki, 40, was not present for the episode.

“Nikki isn’t here because, as you all know, she’s going through something personal in her life,” Brie told listeners. “And she just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we’re going to give that.”

“But she sees all the support and love,” she continued. “And we’re always grateful for all of your love and support, so thank you all for that.”

Artem, 42, was arrested on August 29 in Napa Valley, California, on a charge of corporal injury to a spouse. His bail was set at $25,000, and he was released later that day.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for Nikki, who shares 4-year-old son Matteo with Artem, told Us Weekly after the arrest.

Brie revealed that Nikki will be returning to the podcast next week. Prior to the newest podcast episode’s release, the Garcia sisters were spotted out in Napa Valley while shopping for pumpkins on September 20. Nikki did not appear to be wearing her wedding ring during the outing.

Nikki filed for divorce from the professional dancer on September 11 in Napa Valley. She listed their date of separation as August 29, the day of Artem’s arrest, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

“Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce,” her rep told People after the filing. “She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The former professional wrestler requested sole legal and physical custody of Matteo, but did not request to block Artem’s visitation rights.

In a response filed on September 13, Artem requested spousal support from Nikki and asked for her to cover his attorneys fees. He requested joint legal and physical custody of their son.

“At this time, Mr. Chigvintsev will not comment on any pending proceeding,” his attorney, Ilona Antonyan, told People. “The parties are focused on coparenting and working together for the best interests of their son.”

Weeks after Artem’s arrest, DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko spoke out, revealing he has been in contact with Artem.

“He’s part of the family,” Gleb, 41, told E! News at the season 33 premiere of DWTS on September 17. “He’s such a great dancer that people don’t realize. He’s the quality. It’s not about quantity, it’s about the quality.”

“He’s just my brother, and I send him love and positivity,” he added. “I talk to him all the time.”

DWTS alum Cheryl Burke also shared a statement about Nikki and Artem’s split after his arrest.

“This is just a really unfortunate situation, and I just hope everybody’s OK,” she told People on September 20. “I hope that Nikki and Artem are protecting their heart, and I hope that, more importantly, their son is OK.”

“I just send them all so much love,” the “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast host told the outlet. “And I hope that they take the time that they need to heal, even if that means putting your career on hold for a little bit.”