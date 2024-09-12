Bridget Moynahan expressed some sadness about saying goodbye to her beloved Blue Bloods character, Erin Reagan, after 14 seasons.

“I think we’re all a little disappointed,” she told People in an interview published on Thursday, September 12. “We’ve had such a good time. We all want to be there. It’s a real loss.”

The show’s cancellation came as a shock to longtime fans, who have gotten to experience family dinners with the Reagans for more than a decade.

“This was our daily lives for 14 years. And we’ve all experienced together major life moments together, whether it’s births, deaths, marriages, divorces, illnesses, we’ve had it all together,” Bridget, 53, reflected.

She also recalled watching Donnie Wahlberg film his final scene as Danny Reagan. Tom Selleck also joined her on set to watch. “He was holding onto my hands the way my dad did,” she shared of her bond with Tom, 79.

Bridget went on to say that overall, she is “thankful” for the opportunity and loved how the cast felt like “family.”

Several of her castmates have also reflected on the show’s final season, including Donnie, 55. The New Kids on the Block member addressed the topic at a concert, saying, “We filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods and it’ll air starting in October, and you know, maybe there’ll be something else after that … I don’t know anything officially yet, but there’s things in the works, so maybe something awesome will happen.”

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While no official spinoff show has been announced, fans are still hopeful that this isn’t the end for the show’s iconic cast.

“CBS ended the show as a cost-cutting move,” an insider told Closer in late August. “But Donnie is right — there’s been talk about making Blue Bloods made-for-TV movies, or even starting up the series again.”

“I think CBS is worried they killed the golden goose,” the source added.

Season 14 of Blue Bloods was split into two parts, with the first half of the season airing in February and the second half of the season snagging an October 18 premiere.

Tom made it very clear that he was upset over CBS pulling the plug on the show.

“We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We’re winning the night,” he said during an interview with CBS News in May. “All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don’t know. You tell me!”

When news of the show’s cancellation was first announced in November 2023, Tom released a statement thanking the network and viewers.

“For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” he said at the time. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”