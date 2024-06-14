Don’t Forget About Them! See Brat Pack Then and Now Photos of Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, More

The stars who made up the Brat Pack in the mid 1980s are getting revisited in a new Hulu documentary titled Brats, which was directed by pack member Andrew McCarthy.

The term was coined by a New York ​Magazine writer when he penned an article about Emilio Estevez, who appeared in two of 1985’s biggest hit films, The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire.

The actors from those movies made up the Brat Pack, which in addition to Emilio, included his TBC and St. Elmo’s Fire costars Ally Sheedy and Judd Nelson. The latter film’s cast members Rob Lowe and Demi Moore were also in the Brat Pack.

Added by default were Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall and Jon Cryer, who starred in iconic John Hughes’ coming of age films at the time, as then and now photos show how the actors have changed nearly four decades after finding stardom.