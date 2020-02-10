Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fancy seeing you two together! Renée Zellweger and Bradley Cooper were spotted catching up with each other while making an appearance at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9. The stars proved to be quite the amicable exes during the star-studded event, almost a decade after their split in 2011.

The Jerry Maguire actress, 50, and Silver Linings Playbook actor, 45, were all smiles as they chatted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Renée and Bradley first crossed paths while working on the psychological thriller Case 39 in 2009, and they soon formed a romantic connection. Prior to their break up, the filmmaker gushed over what an incredible woman she is.

“I can’t say enough about her. I just love her. I [loved] coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her,” he said, according to E! News.

To no surprise, the blonde beauty looked absolutely stunning while hitting the 2020 Oscars red carpet in a custom Armani Privé gown. She opted for natural makeup and a chic statement ring which glistened while she posed for photos. “It’s alright, right?” she said about the accessory to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s nice and soft. I won’t be hurting anybody or snagging any dresses tonight.”

Renée is nominated for Best Actress thanks to her incredible performance in the biopic Judy. Back in December, she revealed what compelled her to take the role, revealing the “beautiful script” was definitely part of the reason.

“Well, she was a trailblazer in every respect,” the star said about late actress Judy Garland during an interview with Deadline. “She went toe-to-toe with the guys on television and held her own. She always hit the ball back, and then perhaps she didn’t have agency, or as much autonomy as ladies do today, with respect to determining the trajectory of their professional lives. She did speak her mind, and she did exercise what power she did have.”

Just one day ago, the acclaimed performer won Best Female Lead for the same role at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards. If Renée does win the prize for Best Actress at the Oscars, it’s likely Bradley will be cheering her on in the audience!