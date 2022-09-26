‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Cast’s Bikini Photos Live Up to the Show’s Name! Pictures of Jennifer Gareis, More

The cast of The Bold and the Beautiful is one stylish bunch! Katherine Kelly Lang, Jennifer Gareis, Ashley Jones and more of the show’s stars are total beach bombshells with fabulous bikini looks to prove it.

Katherine joined the hit soap opera in 1987 and has captivated viewers with her role of Brooke Logan ever since. Her dynamic storylines have always brought juicy drama to the franchise, something fans cannot get enough of. She celebrated her milestone 35th year on the series in March 2022.

“I mean, it’s hard to imagine and really to put into words because I’m so grateful to be here for years, to have a job for years,” the blonde beauty reflected on her role during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time. “And I don’t even like calling it a job because it’s more like — it’s like playtime. Something that I really enjoy doing. I love coming to work with all of these people. They’re wonderful.”

Jennifer is also a fan favorite on the long-running series, portraying Brooke’s sister, Donna Logan, since 2006. While she and Katherine spend a lot of time on set, they enjoy unwinding at the beach or the pool in their downtime. Jennifer’s Instagram is full of gorgeous swimsuit photos snapped at some of the world’s most beautiful vacation destinations.

In September 2022, the Pennsylvania native waved goodbye to summer with one last trip to Lake Tahoe. She shared several videos and photos from the family vacation, showing off her surfing skills and having an absolute blast while wearing a wetsuit.

Jennifer, who shares kids Gavin and Sophia with her husband, Bobby Ghassemieh, is a huge fan of traveling. In July 2022, the Veronica Mars alum vacationed in Italy with her little ones. She posted some stunning bikini moments from the trip, rocking sexy two-pieces on the beach. Jennifer has also shared lovely beach looks from Hawaii, Mexico and France over the years. In a July 2020 Instagram post, she revealed some of her fitness and workout secrets with fans ahead of her birthday.

“Every single year, right before the big day, I try to eat extra healthy and up my exercise routine so I feel my best!” she captioned a jaw-dropping bikini picture. “Besides, age is just a number … Isn’t it?”

Keep scrolling to see the Bold and the Beautiful cast’s bikini photos.