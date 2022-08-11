Bobby Flay and His Girlfriend Christina Perez Are So Happy Together! See Their Rare Photos

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is head over heels for his girlfriend, Christina Pérez. The couple first began dating in 2020 and went public with their relationship at the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in California the following year. Since then, fans have gotten a glimpse of the television star’s leading lady in rare photos from their adorable date nights.

Bobby had nothing but sweet things to say about the businesswoman in a December 2021 interview with People.

“She’s so lovely. I’m really happy to have met her,” he said at the time. “My life is so crazy hectic, and she’s always the light at the end of the day for me.”

The Beat Bobby Flay host has also made their relationship Instagram official, sharing a couple of sweet photos with his beloved with his adoring fans. The duo attended the Kentucky Derby together in May 2022. Two months later, they snapped a photo all dressed up in Ralph Lauren outfits before heading off for an event.

And they’re not afraid to show off their PDA in rare snaps either! Christina gave the hunk a kiss on the cheek in an April 2022 Instagram Story posted on her account. The lovebirds were in New York City together for his appearance on Savannah Guthrie’s show Starting from Scratch.

The duo, who were introduced to mutual friends, seem like a perfect match. Christina has even joined Bobby in the kitchen, which was documented on their Instagram accounts. He also revealed that he was inspired by her to make some changes in the kitchen and to his lifestyle.

“She’s teaching me to cook with a lot less meat,” he said. “And now all of a sudden I’m a big hiker. I’m learning a little of the Zen California way.”

Bobby is a dad to one daughter, Sophie, whom he welcomed in 1996 during his marriage to Kate Connelly. His only child is a “giant fan of Christina and vice versa.” He and Sophie have an incredibly close father-daughter bond.

Bobby and Sophie announced they will be appearing in a new Food Network show together called Bobby and Sophie on the Coast in August 2022. There’s no doubt that Christina will continue to be their biggest cheerleader as they travel across California to try new food spots.

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Bobby and his girlfriend.