Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is lucky in love with his girlfriend, Christina Pérez! The happy couple stepped out for a rare appearance at the premiere of The Offer in New York City on Sunday, April 24.

The television personality wore a plaid blazer and jeans while the Vogue contributor opted for a white blazer with a white blouse underneath. While the pair have kept their relationship out of the spotlight for the most part, Bobby did share a photo of Christina on his Instagram page with the caption, “Sunday Splendor,” in March 2022.

The Beat Bobby Flay host first spoke publicly about his relationship with Christina during a segment on Today in September 2021. Bobby was cooking vegetarian chili during a demonstration when he shared that his girlfriend does not eat meat. Host Savannah Guthrie asked for details about Bobby’s girlfriend’s identity, but the chef played coy.

That same month, Christina posted a sweet photo with Bobby on her Instagram page during a romantic trip to Italy. In November 2021, the couple made their public debut at the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in California. His horse, Pizza Bianca, finished the race in first place. The brunette beauty stood by his side as he accepted the first-place trophy and posed for photos, kissing her beau on the cheek several times.

Christina is the creative director of Miss Grass, a company that sells THC and CBD products. The pair were introduced to each other through mutual friends. Bobby gushed about his girlfriend during a December 2021 interview with People.

“She’s so lovely. I’m really happy to have met her,” the Throwdown With Michael Symon producer said. “My life is so crazy hectic, and she’s always the light at the end of the day for me.”

The Emmy winner also revealed that his daughter, Sophie, whom he shares with ex-wife Kate Connelly, has met Christina and is very happy to see her father in love again.

“Sophie is a giant fan of Christina and vice versa,” he said. “The two most important girls in my life like each other and have a good relationship — there’s nothing better for me.”

