Bobby Cannavale Gushes About Working With Partner Rose Byrne

A parent’s biggest fear is failing their child. In Ezra, a film currently in theaters, Bobby Cannavale plays a divorced dad struggling to quiet his own worst impulses as he tries to do the right thing for his autistic son. “I loved the idea of a guy who is reactive and impulsive and how much he’s his own worst enemy,” Bobby tells Closer exclusively. “I thought it would be interesting to try to make this guy empathic to the audience while he continually makes mistake after mistake. His heart is in the right place.”

Since Bobby’s breakout role on Third Watch, he’s won two Emmys and become famed for bringing a wide variety of heroes, villains, and men who are a little of both to vivid life on the big and small screens. “There was a minute when I was growing up and I thought, ‘I’m going to play every single part,’” Bobby, 54, says. “Then you quickly realize you’re not going to be able to play every part.” That may be technically true, but considering the many memorable characters he’s inhabited so far, Bobby is off to a very good start.

Did you always want to be an actor?

“Yeah, pretty much since I was a little kid. I was kind of a latchkey kid. My parents got divorced when I was pretty young. My mom was on her own, and she didn’t like me going out, so I watched a lot of television. I was, like, 10 years old when HBO came out. Between all the movies they used to run on regular television and then this new world of HBO, I got hooked, line and sinker on some great movies and some great performances. I loved old actors when I was a pretty small person. I loved James Dean. I loved Marlon Brando. I loved Paul Newman.”

What drew you to the role of Max in Ezra?

“Tony Goldwyn and I have been trying to do something together for many years. We’re good friends. I was immediately drawn to this story. It felt very personal and authentic. I also liked the idea of making a movie with a neurodivergent actor. We ended up finding such a great kid.”

Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

You’re also sharing the screen with your real-life partner, Rose Byrne, and Robert De Niro.

“So many things fell into place with this movie. I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could get Bob De Niro to play my dad? Maybe we can get Rose to play my wife?’ Things just kept falling into place in such a nice and natural way, and here we are at the end of this very long road.”

Have you ever experienced that sort of natural serendipity before in a project?

“The Station Agent was like that 20-something years ago. I was with that movie for years doing readings with that same cast trying to get financing to make it. Little by little, we put it together, and it was such a great success. It feels nice when you’re a part of something that intimately from the ground up.”

Do you relate to Max as a father?

“Oh, I think all parents are guilty of desperately wanting to solve problems. I’m like that with my kids. It’s a scary thing to let go of that kind of control and let them find their way. It’s getting better the older I get because I’m just too tired these days! But Max’s impulsivity and his reactiveness and his desire to protect his son and help him navigate through life is probably what most resonated for me.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Nordstrom

What’s it like acting opposite your real-life partner, Rose?

“It’s nice. I think this is like our ninth thing together. We’ve worked on plays, done TV shows, comedy sketches, animated movies. It’s really an incredible feeling. What’s nice about working together is that the kids always know that we’re together. It’s easier to schedule our lives. Anybody who has small children will tell you that your whole life is about scheduling.”

Are you “hands-on” parents?

“Rose and I are pretty involved. We have things to go to at the school, we’ve got basketball practice, we’ve got gymnastics, we’ve got skateboarding class — there’s just so much to do. We spend most of our lives looking at our schedules!”

How do your parenting styles differ?

“We’re pretty consistent with our inconsistency in terms of one person being one thing and the other person being the other thing. We pretty much try to put up a united front. We want the kids to know that they can come to either one of us. We have two boys that are 20 months apart. I think they know at this point that Mom and Dad are pretty much in agreement in terms of what they can and can’t do.”

Your oldest son, Jake, is also an actor. Does he ever come to you for advice?

“Jake comes from a long line of artists from both sides. His real true passion is music. That’s where his heart is. The acting part — Jake is just really good at it. He’s got an incredible work ethic. There is nothing better than being approached by a crew member on a movie who says to me, ‘I worked with your son last year and he is an incredible man. He is so prepared and so kind to everybody.’ That really makes me proud. Jake does come to me for certain acting things, but he really works a lot with Rose. She is the one who really coaches him when he needs help. Which is nice.”

This is the second time Robert De Niro is playing your father in a project. What have you learned from him?

“Focus and concentration. Bob is the most relaxed and concentrated person I have ever worked with. I have a hard time on movie sets because there is so much distraction. Bob just stays within himself. He doesn’t do a lot of chitchat. Then, when it’s time to go, he’s just ready. You might not have many conversations, but the guy is there, ready to hit the ball back to you, and ready to just go off script. He is just the best at it.”

What is the greatest lesson you’ve learned so far?

“There is something good about taking a breath. Before I’m going to react to anything, I’ve learned to just give it a minute. That way I’m probably going to have a more nuanced reaction as opposed to just instantly reacting to whatever it is that’s coming at me. It’s been very healthy for me.”