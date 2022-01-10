Late Full House star Bob Saget left a lasting impact on the world of television sitcoms and standup comedy. The actor was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022. He is survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, and his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, and left behind a massive net worth after a tremendous four decades-long career.

Saget’s estimated net worth at the time of his death was $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After appearing on The Morning Show in 1987, Saget landed his breakout role on the popular sitcom Full House. His portrayal of the widowed father of three, Danny Tanner, as he lives with his brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis, portrayed by John Stamos, and best friend Joey Gladstone, portrayed by Dave Coulier, led the show to become a pivotal part of ABC’s weekly lineup.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The Pennsylvania native was tapped to host the first season of America’s Funniest Home Videos after finding major success on ABC. He held onto the role until 1997, making audiences laugh for eight seasons. After eight successful seasons, Full House aired its last episode in 1995. In addition to becoming a television star, Saget directed the film For Hope. He later went on to direct Dirty Work in 1998.

Saget returned to his television roots in 2001, portraying a widowed father on Raising Dad alongside Brie Larson and Kat Dennings. The show only lasted one season but gave longtime fans nostalgia for the subtle nods to Saget’s Full House role. He lent his voice to the sitcom How I Met Your Mother from 2005 to 2014, narrating the show for all nine seasons.

The Entourage actor also continued to pursue standup comedy throughout his television career. He wrote Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian in 2014 to share his experiences as a comic and a full-time father, navigating a huge career on television. He took his talents to Broadway for a limited engagement in The Drowsy Chaperone and starred in ABC’s Surviving Suburbia for one season before its cancellation in 2009.

Saget reprised his role of Danny Tanner in Fuller House, the sequel to the hit ‘80s sitcom. The show ran from 2016 to 2020, with Saget starting his own podcast, Bob Saget’s Here For You, at the end of the last season. He showed off his vibrant personality on season 4 of The Masked Singer in December 2020. The Grammy winner was performing standup on his I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour up until his death.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” John, his longtime friend and costar, tweeted after his unexpected death.