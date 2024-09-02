Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson are getting rave reviews for their double act on the Outlaw Music Festival tour, and sources exclusively tell Closer their success is due in part to the two music legends helping each other out during tough times.

The “Like a Rolling Stone” singer, 83, joined Willie, 91 — along with an incredible lineup of other artists, including Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and John Mellencamp — for the tour, which kicked off in June and continues through September 20, 2024.

According to the source, the two iconic musicians “feed off each other and pump new life into their daily routine.”

One reviewer said the pair “delivered an incredible set” and that the venue was “packed” with fans cheering them on.

“To them, age is just a number, and they joke they’re not dead yet,” says the insider. “They talk about the good old days, and that keeps their mental processes sharp.”

However, things haven’t always been easy for Bob and Willie as they continue to get older.

In fact, Willie had to cancel performances on his Outlaw tour just hours before its June 21 kickoff. He was feeling ill and bowed out due to “doctor’s orders.” However, the show went on without him, with his son Lukas Nelson and the Family Band playing a lot of the legend’s classics.

The singer has actually canceled numerous shows in recent years due to various ailments, including bouts of pneumonia and a long-running battle with emphysema.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

“Willie’s been through the ringer with emphysema, pneumonia and other ailments and has learned a few things as far as longevity goes and is always happy to share them with Bob, and Bob does the same for Willie,” Closer‘s source explains.

“Bob is in incredible shape considering the hard-charging life he’s lived, and Willie’s clinging on and finding new energy levels even after his recent health scare,” the insider continues.

“They’ve calmed down a lot,” the source shares. “Willie used to be the biggest weed smoker on the planet, and Bob’s had a colorful life, too, but they still like to reminisce and consider themselves part of the cool clan.”

Willie’s team has kept fans in the loop about his health since he had to step away from the opening night of the summer tour.

A separate source told Closer in July that those in Willie’s inner circle are making sure he’s watched 24/7 in case he suffers another life-threatening episode.

“His recent illness took the wind out of him, and many feel his return to touring was a bit premature but there’s no talking sense to Willie when he’s got a blazing fire under him,” said the insider. “So, they’re doing what they can, hovering over him, making sure he eats and gets enough fluids and rests between sets.”

“They know how much performing means to him and doing everything possible to make him comfortable, bringing him teas and even his favorite CBD gummies if he wants,” added the source. “You’ve got to admire Willie. His body may be breaking down and feebler than ever before, but he’s got the spirit of an eagle.”