A celebration to remember! Bob Barker’s 99th birthday party was “very special to him and meant a lot,” his longtime partner and companion, Nancy Burnet, exclusively tells Closer. The former host of The Price Is Right “had a very full day of friends and family” at home on Monday, December 12.

“I came to his house, his half brother and his half brother’s wife, some longtime friends and his six nurses who work different shifts through the day also showed up to celebrate,” she says.

SplashNews.com

One of the TV icon’s favorite parts of the party was indulging in all of the sweet treats his guests brought him. “He ended up with four birthday cakes as gifts from several people!” Nancy, 79, reveals. “I had a cake for him, his half brother brought a cake and then his nursing team brought him cakes too.”

Bob enjoyed “a piece of each birthday cake with ice cream” in an array of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, marble and strawberry. Nancy, whom he met in 1983 at an animal adoption event, explains that the retired game show personality “loves sweets” but must “watch sweets” at age 99. During the party, Bob had his “quota of sweets for the week.”

The day was full of love and laughter as the star was surrounded by the ones he loves the most. “He had a very fun day opening gifts and was watching the media on TV and radio wishing him happy birthday all over the country,” Nancy says. “He saw all of that and he was touched by all the birthday wishes.”

Over the past decade, Bob has largely been spending time at his California home and enjoys watching shows about animals and American history. After the Happy Gilmore actor retired from The Price Is Right in 2007 at age 83, he continued his animal rights activism with Nancy and his charity, DonkeyLand.

“His birthday wish is for everyone to get their pets spayed and neutered just like he always said on TV,” she adds. “He also would like people to support his charity, DonkeyLand, which is dedicated to saving wild burros and their habitats at our nearly 2,000-acre rescue, sanctuary and wildlife preserve.”

After celebrating his birthday this year, Bob and those closest to him are already looking toward his next big milestone.

“Bob is doing very well, feels very well for 99 and we think he’s going to make it to 100,” Nancy gushes. “He’s doing great.”