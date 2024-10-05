Game show icon Bob Barker’s grave finally has a headstone — 13 months after he passed away at the age of 99!

The simple grave marker reads “Robert W. Barker, 1923-2023.”

A single red rose was placed on the headstone as a tribute. The Price Is Right host was buried at celeb-favorite Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, next to his wife, Dorothy Jo, who passed away from lung cancer at the age of 57 in 1981.

His resting place is not far from where late Friends star Matthew Perry is buried.

According to his death certificate, Bob’s cause of death was Alzheimer’s disease.

Although he was a household name for decades, thanks to his run on the show from 1972 to 2007, his last wish was that friends, family and his longtime companion Nancy Burnet not hold a funeral or memorial service.

“He just felt that should be something very private,” his publicist Roger Neal explained. “So we’re just following his wishes.”

The 19-time Daytime Emmy winner left much of his $70 million estate to animal rights organizations, a cause he long championed.

“Bob’s love of animals was well-known throughout his lifetime, so this shouldn’t come as a surprise,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.