Bo Derek's Transformation Photos From Then and Now

Bo Derek Has Always Been Gorgeous! See Her Hollywood Transformation Photos From Then and Now

Bo Derek has always been a natural beauty — and her transformation photos are proof of her age-defying radiance!

The actress, who turned heads with her starring role in the 1979 film 10, has been “dropping jaws everywhere she goes,” an insider told Closer in June 2024.

“She’s among a rare breed who refuses to succumb to cosmetic nip/tucks, and she gets very prickly at even the suggestion she’s had anything ‘done,’” the source added.