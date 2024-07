2002

John and Bo’s romance first began when he was looking for a date to an Oscars afterparty in 2002. A Hollywood agent put him in contact with Bo.

“I said, ‘I’m not dating anyone,’ and he said, ‘I’ll get you a date, Corbett!’ And he set me up with Bo,” the Parenthood actor said during a 2015 Today appearance. “I was very intimidated!”

That same year, they also attended the VH1 Big in 2002 Awards in Los Angeles together, posing for photos on the red carpet while holding hands.