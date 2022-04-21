Finding your signature scent can take a while, so it’s important not to leave it till it’s too late. A cologne that fits you will embody who you are as a man and what you have to offer. It should tell a story – not about itself, but about you. When choosing a fragrance, there are many things to consider, but one of the main factors in narrowing down which scent is the one for you should be the way the aroma makes you feel.

Blu Atlas developed their flagship cologne, Atlantis, for the man who refuses to settle for the status quo. This scent is for those who want to make a statement, who command respect, and who do not need to be loud or rowdy to attract attention. A couple of spritzes of this fragrance will give you the edge of confidence to become the man you’ve always wanted to be.

Atlantis is a fresh, green scent that brims with herbaceous notes at first encounter, and then settles into a smooth, enticing musk, giving off a hint of citrus sweetness that feels natural and masculine. In this Blu Atlas Atlantis cologne review, we’re going to break down this scent so you can determine whether Atlantis is the quintessence of your personality.

Scent Notes

Atlantis is a cologne that is reminiscent of a morning after a night of rain showers. When you first apply this fragrance, you’ll immediately notice the presence of clary sage and bergamot. Clary sage has a slightly minty fragrance, like lavender with a bite. On top of that note, we have bergamot, which is an orange and lime scent that adds zest to an otherwise rather woodsy cologne. As this fragrance settles, you’ll begin to notice the warm, musky scent of patchouli, which is intoxicating without being overpowering.

It is worth mentioning that none of the ingredients in this cologne are synthetic. The fragrance is completely natural, which is why the tart yet calm aroma is so compelling. There are no scent notes that clash or overwhelm. They blend in perfect harmony, creating a fragrance that is refreshing with just a hint of spice.

Packaging

The packaging of this product is minimalistic and with good reason. Blu Atlas is not trying to simply sell you a product with flowery marketing tactics; they want you to develop your own relationship with this fragrance and see it for what it truly is. The bottle is transparent, and the label and description are short and sweet.

This bottle would look great on any bathroom counter or dresser, and perhaps that is the point: Blu Atlas is a brand for every man, no matter his lifestyle. They want to ensure their products have a place in any man’s life, so long as that man has a sense of adventure and wants to get the most out of his experiences. The packaging is uncomplicated and refined, a lovely option for your first cologne.

First Impression

First impressions are always important, including in this Blu Atlas Atlantis cologne review.

Our first impression of Atlantis was that this cologne is aptly named. With the initial spray, you will envision a day by the seashore or on a yacht, with salty spray on your face and the crisp ocean air enveloping you.

Though this scent evokes power, there is nothing aggressive about it. It is mature in its subtlety and refrains from overloading your senses. It gives off a cool, crisp aroma, transporting you to an overcast April morning in a well-tended country garden or an early trek through dew-sprinkled woods. The scent is familiar, though in a way that you cannot quite put your finger on.

The initial brisk herbal notes settle into a smooth musk that is just powdery enough to excuse the spicy kick it leaves behind. After a while, you’ll notice that the brightness of this cologne has mellowed, and you’ll get more of a summer sunset sensation as the top notes ease into the richer base notes. It is rare to find a fragrance that gives you an initial charge of energy and light, then spends the day with you and leads you into an enchanted twilight.

Longevity

Atlantis comes off strong in the beginning and retains that strength during the first hour or two of wear. It isn’t shy, but neither is it overpowering. If you sprayed this cologne just before leaving the house in the morning, you’ll notice a couple of hours into your workday that the scent has eased off slightly. This is where it gives way to the patchouli notes, and by lunchtime you’ll be left with a calm fragrance, which will last until you arrive home in the evening. This scent should last you all day if it’s correctly applied.

When and Where Should I Use It?

This is an ideal cologne for the professional man who is looking for an appropriate cologne to wear to work. That bright, fresh scent with scintillating notes of citrus will give you that powerful, confident, yet slightly mysterious aura that comes naturally to the most successful men.

It will not distract your coworkers, but you may have a few people stopping you before you exit the elevator to ask you what you’re wearing. This cologne is also ideal for a first date. It allows you to get close without being overpowering and is so compelling that it will make a second date irresistible. You can use this scent at any time of day, but if you’re a man who doesn’t relish waking up in the mornings, this cologne will give you something to look forward to.

Why You Should Pick This Cologne

Blu Atlas is a men’s grooming brand that seeks to bring an all-natural luxury experience to the contemporary man. Atlantis embodies this mission with aplomb. Some colognes make the mistake of being overly dense and too assertively masculine, but this cologne doesn’t feel the need to overexpress itself.

Think of this as the gin and tonic with lime of the fragrance world. It is laid-back and chill, with a hint of sweetness to counteract the woody smokiness at its heart. This cologne will allow you to embody the confident, powerful man you are. Wherever the adventure takes you, Atlantis will be there to back you up.

Written in partnership with The Grooming Playbook.