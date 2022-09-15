Pregnant! Blake Lively debuted her baby bump, revealing she is expecting baby No. 4 with husband Ryan Reynolds on the red carpet at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, September 15.

Blake, 35, cradled her baby bump while wearing a sparkling long-sleeved mini dress while she posed for pictures. The Shallows star first sparked rumors that she was expecting while photographed out and about in New York City on January 24 wearing an oversized black coat that hid her entire body.

Ryan, 45, and Blake, 34, have been notoriously private when it comes to her previous pregnancies. They’ve never made formal announcements about their babies on the way. Blake’s pregnancy with Betty was revealed when she attended the red carpet premiere of Ryan’s film, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, in May 2019 wearing a canary yellow dress that showed off her huge baby bump.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

The couple have been equally secretive when it comes to the names of their daughters. The moniker of their youngest was officially confirmed by pal Taylor Swift when she released her album Folklore in July 2020. In the song “Betty,” she used that character’s name along with ones named James and Inez to tell a story about lost love in her lyrics.

“I named all the characters in this story after my friend’s kids, and I hope you like it!” Taylor told Country Radio on August 6, 2020, referring to Blake and Ryan’s children.

Ryan has said he’s perfectly happy with a household of daughters and that the thought of having a son “terrified” him, as he and Blake didn’t find out the sex of their third child ahead of time.

“I would not have it any other way,” Ryan told Access in November 2021 about having all daughters. He added, “When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn’t know, we didn’t know. I didn’t know anything but girls. I grew up with boys, and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door five feet away.”

“I love being a girl dad,” Ryan told the same outlet in November 2020. “I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it.”