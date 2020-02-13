Considering Blake Lively puts motherhood before everything else, it’s not that big of a surprise to hear she makes sure to double-check her schedule when selecting projects for work. The actress and doting mom of two jokingly dished the reason why she’s become less and less willing to dedicate the majority of her time to her Hollywood career.

“I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love it because I’m just obsessed with my kids,” the 32-year-old beauty, who shares daughters James, 5, Inez, 3, and their newborn baby girl with longtime husband Ryan Reynolds, shared with E! News on Wednesday, February 12. “So, yeah, I think it’s gotta really be worth it to take me away.”

LRNYC / MEGA

Since welcoming their third child — whose name has yet to be revealed — in summer 2019, Ryan, 43, and Blake have been loving life as parents of three. Although the Age of Adaline actress and the Deadpool star are soaking up all the time with their brood of kiddos, Blake recently joked about being extremely overwhelmed.

“It’s like going from two to 3,000,” the Gossip Girl alum hilariously dished of her hectic life raising three tots under the age of 5 during an appearance on Good Morning America on January 28. “I mean, we have so many children. It’s pretty crazy. We’re outnumbered, and it’s a lot.”

The A Simple Favor actress — who tied the knot with Ryan in 2012 — couldn’t help but joke about what she imagined life would be as a mom of three little girls. “People say going from two to three, it’s the same, you know, it’s kind of easy — those people do not have three kids,” she quipped. “It is real crazy. But I’m here.”

Twitter/Ryan Reynolds

Despite any struggles they face while juggling their impressive Hollywood careers with parenthood, Blake and the Detective Pikachu star couldn’t feel more grateful for their adorable family.

“Running around after three young kids isn’t easy for anyone, but Ryan and Blake are amazing parents and make it work,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly about the family of five, noting, “It’s a joint effort!” Blake and Ryan “can’t take their eyes off their new addition” and are “so in love with her.”

We wonder if the couple is considering having baby No. 4!