Before the holidays, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are making sure they spend some quality time together without the kids. The couple went on a ~sweet~ date to the Museum of Ice Cream, which they documented on Instagram on Monday, December 23. By the looks of it, they had a blast.

“Now I get why everyone screams 🍦@museumoficecream,” the 32-year-old captioned a series of photos, which featured her hubby and friends.

Instagram

Though the pair of actors love hanging out with their three daughters — James, Inez and their newborn, whose name they have not yet shared — they still manage to prioritize their relationship and have some alone time together.

“They keep the romance alive with date nights!” an insider exclusively divulged to Life & Style about the Gossip Girl alum and Dead Pool star’s relationship. “Even if it means doing something simple, like going on a hike, enjoying a home-cooked dinner together or movie night — they’re an extremely private couple and aren’t really into the Hollywood scene.”

It turns out, Ryan frequently does stuff for his lady. “While juggling their busy work schedules with looking after daughters, James and Inez can be challenging, Ryan still manages to find the time to organize something special for Blake at least once a week,” another source exclusively told Life & Style.

Besides taking Blake out, the brunette hunk also pampers his wife at home. “He’ll whip up something simple in the kitchen, like a pasta dish and light candles to create a romantic ambiance while they eat,” the source revealed. “After dinner, he’ll give her a shoulder or foot massage to help her relax and they’ll snuggle up on the couch and watch a movie.”

Blake isn’t the only reason Ryan loves being at home now. He recently gushed and revealed it’s hard to leave his house without the kids. “It gets a lot harder when they ask, ‘Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?’” he told Today on December 12. Clearly, this family is super close!