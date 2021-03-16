This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

While mate may be Argentina’s official national drink, the Fernet con Coca is a close second. Made with just two ingredients, this unique highball combines the bitterest-of-bitter Italian digestifs with the sweetest-of-sweet American treats. While nobody’s sure why Argentinians love this combo so much, there’s no denying Fernet con Coca’s popularity in this South American nation.

Since most people use Fernet con Coca to relax after dinner, we thought it’d be perfect to add a spritz of our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Be sure to let Tribe know what you think of this CBD cocktail on social media!

CBD Fernet con Coca Recipe

While it’s not super well-known in North America, Fernet-Branca is ever-so-slowly entering the US bar scene. However, it’s unlikely this exceptionally bitter drink will ever go mainstream in the USA. Why? Simple: it’s too dang bitter.

First made in the 1840s, Fernet-Branca is an Italian digestif that’s made with a mysterious mix of herbs and botanicals. Interestingly, about 75 percent of the world’s supply of Fernet-Branca is consumed on Argentinian soil. Indeed, this drink has proven so successful in Argentina that Fernet-Branca had to create a separate factory there.

Although Argentinians have acquired a taste for this digestif, it may take Americans a few tries to appreciate Fernet-Branca’s astringent flavor. Indeed, even a few cocktail connoisseurs can’t stand this drink’s “medicinal” qualities.

If you’re new to Fernet-Branca, we’d recommend only adding ½ oz to your first Fernet con Coca. Remember: you could always add more Fernet later on…but you can’t take out what you put in!

Related: Wondering about Tribe CBD’s other products and how they compare to the biggest names in CBD? Click here to view independent lab test results from Real Tested CBD. Bringing the best in the CBD market directly to you.

Ingredients

1 oz Fernet-Branca

~3 oz of Coca-Cola

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Directions

Fill a highball glass with ice

Pour Fernet-Branca into your glass

Top with Coca-Cola

Add Tribe CBD oil

According to most bartenders, the most common ratio of Coke-to-Fernet is 70/30. However, it’s not unheard of for some Argentineans to make this drink with 50/50 Fernet and Coca-Cola. In fact, there’s even a “90210 Fernet con Coca” that uses 90 percent Fernet, two ice cubes, and a measly 10 percent Coca-Cola.

As mentioned above, Fernet-Branca has an incredibly bitter “medicinal” flavor. Chances are most Americans will find the 70/30 recipe way too strong for their palates. That’s why we recommend easing into this drink with as little Fernet as possible.

It’s also worth mentioning Fernet-Branca now produces a “more palatable” mint-forward variation called “Menta.” People who love fresh minty flavors may find the Fernet-Branca Menta easier to stomach.

FYI: if you want to learn more about the history of Fernet-Branca, be sure to read through our CBD Hanky Panky cocktail recipe.

Want A Sweeter Way to Chill? Take A Tribe CBD Sleep Shot!

If Fernet-Branca is too bitter for your tastebuds, then you may prefer using a Tribe CBD Sleep Shot after dinner. These berry-flavored blends contain slightly sedating herbs, the sleep hormone melatonin, and, of course, Tribe’s high-quality CBD. Shortly after taking one of these shots, we bet you’ll feel ready to fall asleep.

For more info on Tribe’s CBD Sleep Shots, be sure to click here.