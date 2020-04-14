New wife Bindi Irwin gave fans another reason to believe she and husband Chandler Powell are the perfect pair. The beloved conservationist shared the sweetest throwback photo of the former professional wakeboarder posing with one of her late dad Steve Irwin‘s old Crocodile Hunter DVDs.

“This makes my heart so happy,” Bindi, 21, captioned her post via Instagram on Tuesday, April 14. “My sweetheart husband has watched dad’s documentaries since he was little.”

Along with the adorable snapshot of Chandler, 23, from back in the day, Bindi also uploaded a recent pic of her handsome hubby holding up the same exact film. “To find Crocodile Hunter DVDs, visit the link in my bio,” she continued in her caption. “We ship worldwide and funds raised support the ongoing care of our beautiful animals @AustraliaZoo.”

Fans were touched by the meaningful moment as they flooded Bindi’s comments section with heartwarming messages. “That is the CUTEST!!!!!!!!!! Destined to be yours since,” one user gushed, while another echoed, “And who would [have] thought he would be marrying Steve’s daughter!” A third added, “That’s is actually the most beautiful thing I’ve seen. Your beautiful dad would be so, so proud.”

In late March, the Animal Planet star surprised the world when she announced she and Chandler — who began dating in 2013 — tied the knot in a private and intimate ceremony. Bindi revealed the exciting news by sharing a candid post on Instagram on March 25.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” Bindi gushed alongside a photo of the newlyweds kissing during their nuptials at the time.

In her celebratory post, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star explained that because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, they didn’t “have guests” at their wedding ceremony. Bindi said while “this was a very difficult decision,” it was important for the couple “to keep everyone safe” and abide by social distancing rules.

Although Steve couldn’t be there for his daughter’s big day, Bindi previously dished that she knows her dad would adore Chandler. As fans remember, the beloved Crocodile Hunter star tragically died in 2006 after being stabbed in the heart by a stingray.

“You know, dad was so kind where he always said you had to follow your heart and do what you love and I think that that’s really wonderful,” she exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in May 2019. “And my mom and brother have always been so supportive of me saying you just have to follow your heart through life, so I’m pretty lucky.”

We are so happy Bindi found her happily ever after!