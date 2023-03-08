Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Australia Home Is Full of Memories! Photos of Their Estate

Wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin’s Queensland, Australia, home is as dreamy as it gets. The TV personality and her husband, Chandler Powell, settled into the beautiful love nest complete with an adorable nursery for their daughter, Grace Warrior.

The couple’s home is located on the Australia Zoo compound where her mom, Terri Irwin and her brother, Robert Irwin, also live. Bindi, whose father is late conservationist Steve Irwin, loves being able to live and work on the stunning property.

“My home. The most magical place in the world to live,” she captioned an October 2020 photo of the estate on Facebook. “I feel like every day Australia Zoo gets more beautiful.”

The wildlife park was established in 1970 by Steve’s parents, Lyn and Bob Irwin. It was previously known as the Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park prior to it being renamed Australia Zoo after Steve and Terri’s 1992 wedding. The couple expanded their family in 1998 with the arrival of Bindi. Five years later, they welcomed Robert.

After Steve’s death on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44, his family continued to honor his legacy with the upkeep of more than 700 acres of wildlife habitats and exhibits. Bindi and Robert have so many fond memories of growing up at Australia Zoo.

“After school, I’ll go around on my scooter and jump in with the tortoises to say ‘g’day!’ or wrangle some snakes,” Robert said in a December 2018 interview with People. “Every day is a new adventure.”

Home is where their heart is, but there are definitely some unique challenges when it comes to living at the zoo. In December 2022, the family took a mini vacation. They traveled to the town of Maleny, which is about 20 minutes away from Australia Zoo, while a crew was trimming trees on the grounds.

“As you can tell by Grace’s yawn just then, that exhausts us,” Bindi said with a smile in an Instagram video explaining the reason for the trip. “We live at Australia Zoo which means that early morning tree works make us feel like that with very limited sleep.”

They returned home just in time to celebrate the holidays on the property, decking the halls with festive decor. The Dancing With the Stars winner and her hubby were excited to celebrate Christmas with their little one. “Christmas has a whole new meaning now,” Chandler gushed alongside a December 2022 family photo in their beautiful home.

In March 2023, Bindi opened up about her 10-year endometriosis battle that led her to have surgery to remove 37 lesions and cysts from her body. While recovering at home, she thanked her doctors and her family for supporting her through her “insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea.”

“After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter,” she captioned her candid Instagram post. “She feels like our family’s miracle.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Bindi’s home with her family.