Celebrities Stepped Out for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Photos of Pink and More

Red carpet ready! Celebrities like Pink, Nick Jonas, Gabby Barrett and more looked fabulous at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23.

The big event, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, was hosted by Nick Jonas.

“I’ve always been such a big fan of the show, both as a fan growing up watching it and then as a performer, presenter and nominee,” the Jonas Brothers singer told Variety ahead of the event on May 19. “The thing that I love most about the BBMAs is that it’s really artist centric, and it feels like a great celebration of the past year in music.”

This is the “Jealous” singer’s first time hosting the BBMAs, but the Jonas Brothers won three coveted awards at the show last year — Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Artist and Top Radio Song for “Sucker.” They were also nominated for top artist.

“When they asked me to host this show, I was thrilled,” the Voice coach added. “I felt like it was it was sort of like completing my relationship with the show.”

Nick isn’t the only A-list musician appearing at the BBMAs. The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, BTS, Duran Duran, Pink and more will be performing.

“It’s going to be great to see The Weeknd back out on an award show stage,” Nick gushed about the “Blinding Lights” artist. “I always love watching him do his thing and would love to collaborate with him someday.”

The Weeknd is leading in nominations after being named in a whopping 16 categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist. This comes as great news to fans after the “Starboy” artist was snubbed at the Grammys this year. Other Top Artist nominees for the 2021 BBMAs are Drake, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke and Taylor Swift.

DaBaby isn’t far behind the “In Your Eyes” singer with 11 nominations and the late artist Pop Smoke, was recognized with 10 nominations. Gabby Barrett is also a heavy-hitter, and her nine nominations are the most of any female artist this year.

Keep scrolling to see red carpet photos from the 2021 BBMAs!