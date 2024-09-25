‘Bewitched’ Star Elizabeth Montgomery Was Just as Magical Off Screen — Facts You Never Knew

Elizabeth Montgomery was best known for her witchy ways as Samantha Stephens on the popular TV show Bewitched, which earned her five Primetime Emmy Award nominations and four Golden Globe Award nominations.

However, the late actress — who died in 1995 at age 62 after being diagnosed with cancer — faced many challenges off screen, including a complicated relationship with her father and multiple failed marriages.