‘Bewitched’ Star Elizabeth Montgomery Was Just as Magical Off Screen — Facts You Never Knew
Elizabeth Montgomery was best known for her witchy ways as Samantha Stephens on the popular TV show Bewitched, which earned her five Primetime Emmy Award nominations and four Golden Globe Award nominations.
However, the late actress — who died in 1995 at age 62 after being diagnosed with cancer — faced many challenges off screen, including a complicated relationship with her father and multiple failed marriages.
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8
Conversation
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. Closer Weekly does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.