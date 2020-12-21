Betty White is looking forward to turning 99! The iconic actress is planning a “low-key” celebration to honor her upcoming birthday on January 17, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. Even though she’s not going all out amid the coronavirus pandemic, Betty is coming up with a “different” way to celebrate.

“The pandemic won’t stop Betty from celebrating turning 99 years old,” the source reveals to Closer. “She’s planning a Zoom garden party with friends and a big chocolate birthday cake with candles. She’s always had a sweet tooth! She [also] asked for hotdogs and fries with ketchup.”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

The beloved Golden Girls alum “certainly won’t be short of attention on her birthday,” the insider notes. Despite having to “limit the number of people” she comes in contact with “because of her age,” Betty won’t be alone. “She has a full-time nurse and helper she adores, who will be there on her birthday,” the source says. “They’ve become friends and she enjoys the company.”

The Hot in Cleveland actress usually “does something big” for her annual festivity, but this year is going to be a little different due to COVID-19. Aside from her plans to host a Zoom party, fans have already started sending her some “letters,” “birthday cards” and other “amazing gifts.”

“She’s [also] received handmade knitted scarves, ornaments and portraits they’ve painted,” the insider shares. “She feels so proud and blessed to have such a huge following and never takes her fans for granted!”

The Emmy Award-winning star has no qualms about her upcoming plans because of how much she loves being outside. Since quarantine began earlier this year, Betty has been “enjoying spending time in her spacious garden,” the source reveals to Closer.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“She’s at her happiest when she’s surrounded by nature and animals and loves bird-watching!” the insider continues. “She’s taken the opportunity to wind down and switch off a little.”

With her 99th birthday quickly approaching, it seems like there’s nothing in the world that can bring Betty down. Looking back on her last 98 years, the former Betty White Show star said she feels “blessed” to have “incredibly good” health. “That’s something you appreciate a lot,” she exclusively told Closer in May 2020.

We hope Betty has the best birthday!