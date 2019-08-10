She’s back! Even though Betty White has been out of the spotlight for a bit, she made a return in order to celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday — and she lent her voice in a flirty PSA about wildfire prevention.

The iconic character was born on August 9, 1944, so in his honor, numerous celebrities celebrated by giving Smokey some important messages to relay. One of those notable voices belong to the Golden Girls alum, 97, who took some time to share words in a short clip.

“Honorary forest ranger Betty White here,” the animated video kicks off. “For 75 years he’s only said, ‘Only you can prevent wildfires.’ But there’s a lot more to say … So keep the animals safe, especially the cute shirtless ones.” Take a look at the PSA below!

Aside from the iconic actress, other stars lending their voice include Al Roker from Today and late night personality, Stephen Colbert. According to Ad Council’s chief campaign development officer, Michelle Hillman, celebrities were invited to help to raise awareness, since Smokey has largely relied on his signature “Only you can prevent wildfires” catchphrase. For years, Oscar-nominated actor Sam Elliot, and his iconic tone, voiced the bear.

While Betty may be up there in age, she is still doing what she loves in her career, and in her life it seems. “Betty is just very thankful for her life, for all the TV shows she’s been a part of, for the friends that she’s made, and that she can rightly feel she’s made a difference in the world through her charitable work,” a close friend exclusively shared with Closer Weekly. “You never get the sense that Betty would change a thing.” What a journey it has been for her!

We are so glad to see that the legend is back doing what she loves!