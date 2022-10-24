In the early ‘50s, Bettie Page captivated Hollywood with her beauty as one of the most popular pinup girls of the era. The model was married three times during her successful career before walking away from the spotlight for good. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late icon’s ex-husbands.

Who Were Bettie Page’s Ex-Husbands?

Bettie married her first husband, William E. “Billy” Neal, in 1943. The pair met in high school before he was drafted into the Army during World War II. During her first marriage, Bettie graduated from Peabody College and pursued a career as a school teacher. It was her split from Billy in 1947 that led her to move to New York to start modeling.

“A photographer approached her on the beach in Coney Island and asked if he could take her picture,” biographer Karen Essex told Closer in October 2022. “It all took off from there.”

The Tennessee native and her high school sweetheart “had nothing in common,” Karen explained. Her career began to take off, leading to opportunities in dozens of short films and multiple television appearances. Bettie looked for love again, eventually finding it with her second husband, Armond Walterson. The duo tied the knot in 1958. Little is known about their union which ended in 1963.

In the late ‘50s, Bettie took a step back from modeling after a “traumatic” anti-pornography investigation, according to Karen. The Playboy centerfold walked down the aisle with her third husband, Harry Lear, in 1967. They were divorced by 1972. After her three marriages ended in divorce, Bettie faced some challenges in her personal life. She later turned to Christianity which “brought her back around.”

Did Bettie Page Have Any Children?

Bettie did not welcome any children of her own during her three marriages. However, she did take on the role of stepmom to Harry’s three children during their union. She did not remarry after their relationship came to an end.

The star died at age 85 on December 11, 2008. In the years after her death, Bettie served as the inspiration behind the personas and looks of other successful stars, including Dita Von Teese and Katy Perry.

“I want to be remembered as a woman who changed people’s perspectives concerning nudity in its natural form,” Bettie once said about her legacy. “I don’t even believe God disapproves of nudity. After all, he put Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden naked as jaybirds.”