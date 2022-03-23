Like mother, like daughter! Bethenny Frankel stepped out for a rare public appearance with her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22. The pair looked extremely stylish as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum wore a black two-piece outfit with see-through cutouts. She accessorized with a spiked black clutch and simple gold jewelry. Her mini-me wore a pink snakeskin patterned dress with spaghetti straps. She paired the look with matching pink earrings and white and green sneakers.

The youngster definitely inherited her love for fashion from her mom, who is always sporting the most fashion-forward looks at events. Bethenny previously opened up about her daughter’s unique sense of style during a March 2019 interview with E! News.

​​“There is a combination of her really loving what she wants to wear and me seeing her in my closet putting my clothes on, but she puts them together in her own way,” the television personality shared. “She has an amazing style. It is very different from my style. She got some sort of Malibu surfer meets Coachella with a tiny bit of high fashion vibes. She just mixes things together and they work.”

Over on her Instagram Story, Bethenny shared clips from the awards ceremony including performances by John Legend and Jennifer Lopez. On the way home from the event, she explained that though she works with iHeart for her “Just B” podcast, she was simply there to enjoy the night with her daughter.

“I was just that mom like meeting Olivia Rodrigo or being like, ‘Oh my God, my daughter’s a big fan. Can I get a picture?’” she said. “And you know that feeling when you’re just like the mom running around sweating, trying to do anything for your kid to get them that picture that my daughter wasn’t even asking me for? I just wanted it for her because she’s not like that.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum shares Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The reality star is currently engaged to film producer Paul Bernon. She previously made another rare appearance with Bryn at Z100’s Jingle Ball in December 2021.

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Bethenny’s daughter at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.