Going online to find the best hookup site is easier than ever before. You can find casual, no-strings-attached hookups with just a few clicks. The harder part is knowing how to take advantage of these platforms. Each hookup site is tailored for a different group of people and may not suit everyone.

You will find everything you need, but only if you know where to look. From niche dating, getting laid, to friends with benefits, it’s all available online on some of the best hookup sites and apps.

But beware of scams or fake sites that have become commonplace. There are plenty of authentic sites to choose from. So, how do you go about using these sites to hook up with your favorite type of person?

10 Best Hookup Sites For Casual Dating & Sex [Reviewed]

Ashley Madison – Overall Best Hookup Site for Affairs & Sure Thing Tinder – Best Hookup App For Women Adult Friend Finder – Best Hookup Site for Swingers Seeking – Best for Sugar Dating & High Female to Male Ratio eHarmony – Ideal Dating Site For Long Term Relationship No Strings Attached – Best For Casual Hookups Grindr – Dating App for Gay People Bumble – Best Casual Dating Site Reddit – Best no-sign-up Site that’s 100% Free Weareher – Best LGBTQ+ App for Women

#1. Ashley Madison – Overall Best Hookup Site For Affairs

Brand Overview

Ashley Madison is quite candid about what it offers. It is for those seeking a discreet sexual relationship or an affair. You could be anyone; lonely housewife, retiree, married man, student, office worker, single, etc. You can find a hookup and stay anonymous.

Ashley Madison primarily focuses on unhappily married men looking to spice up their romantic life. It offers free membership to females and encourages extramarital relationships.

You can check other user’s profiles to find out if they are more interested in short-term or long-term relationships, or if they just prefer erotic chat. The website is totally devoid of judgment and advocates that it’s better to hook up through the site than get into an office affair and risk everyone finding out!

It has users from over 45 countries across the world, making it easier to find local hookups. It has a panic button and disappearing chat option so you don’t get caught while at home or at the office.

Pros

Its modern interface is really easy to use

Plenty of active members

Free for females

Great security for your privacy

Effective communication tools

One of the most trusted websites

Cons

Ashley Madison is not suitable for serious relationships

Automatic matching feature not available

Features

With the Travel Man feature, you can share your travel plans with up to 30 women.

Discreet Photo features to alter photos so you won’t be identified.

Advanced search filters allow you to use fields like ‘Seeking a Sugar Baby’, ‘Hopeless Romantic’, ‘What Turns Me on’, etc., to easily find the right match for you.

The Priority Mail feature will let you send urgent messages that are flagged to the top of the receiver’s inbox.

Customer Experience

Both men and women find that they can easily connect with other members looking for a casual affair. Most members are transparent about their needs and don’t lie about what they want.

Male members have noticed that most women on the platform are either separated or not feeling loved and appreciated by their partner. Women users reveal that the men they meet have not been getting any sexual satisfaction in their marriages.

#2. Tinder – Best Hookup App For Women

Brand Overview

One of the most popular hookup apps among singles, Tinder is something you shouldn’t miss when looking for dating, casual sex, or friendship. It could be just a casual one night stand or the start of a serious relationship. Tinder is most suitable for classic dating.

The best thing about Tinder is that it’s really easy to use. You simply swipe members’ pictures to find a match. Only when both users swipe each other’s picture can a conversation be started.

Several people have had success finding short and long-term relationships with tinder. Tinder offers you a limited number of free swipes. The majority of its members are young or middle-aged. Tinder has a fantastic balance between the number of male and female users.

Pros

Easy to set up with Gmail, Facebook, or phone number

One Super Like is free every day

Easy to navigate through the profiles

Location feature helps find travel dates

Cons

Your profile needs to be impressive even to talk to others

Free users have a limited number of swipes

Features

Swipe right or left to accept or reject a profile.

You can sign in using Facebook, google, or phone numbers.

The app uses geolocation to help find nearby matches.

You can only talk to a person when both users right-swipe each other.

Smart photos feature your photos, so the best one is displayed first.

Customer Experience

Most Tinder users enjoy the swipe right and left feature because it gives them the chance to go through a vast array of profiles quickly. But some people complain about prostitutes on the app.

Users find Tinder to be great for both casual sex and something serious. For many people, Tinder has worked great for travel dating as well.

#3. Adult Friend Finder – Best Hookup App for Sex

Brand Overview

With 80 million users worldwide on this dating site, it is one of the largest US-based sex-positive dating sites. It has connected plenty of singles, groups, and even swingers who are looking for casual fun. It helps you search for compatible partners, based on your location and what you are looking for.

They have really detailed user profiles, which makes it easier to find your type of date. You don’t need to be matched with a user to message them. The site has a couple of features to spice up your life. Members can create groups and blogs; there is a chat as well as a Livestream function. It’s like Facebook but with x-rated content.

Though the site has a free part, most of the private interactions between members require a paid membership. You will need to upgrade your account to get to know a person on the site. However, viewing videos and photos on a profile is completely free. You can find about users’ kinks, sexual fantasies, and preferences from their profile.

Pros

Quite a large number of tools to connect with other members

Option to integrate with other social media sites

Can message other members without being matched

Plenty of free amateur content

The site has a lot of active members

Cons

No matching system

More nudity than romantic content

Features

You can share photos, videos, live streams, and blog posts for free.

You can add your favorite members to a hotlist. This makes it easier to find them again.

The site allows users to send virtual gifts to other members.

Members can post their dating stories.

The site has thousands of chat rooms you can join for free. You can also create your own chat room.

The site has a sex academy that offers lessons and instructional videos to improve sex.

Customer Experience

Most of the users love that they can find all types of arrangements using this website. A lot of swinger couples report their amazing hookups they found through the Adult Friend Finder. It is nothing less than an Adult Heaven. Users find a lot of ways to interact with potential dates and they are impressed the same moment they sign up.

#4. Seeking – Best for Sugar Dating Site & High Female to Male Ratio

Brand Overview

It is an adult dating site for older men and younger girls seeking a mutually beneficial relationship with each other. It is one of the few sites with a higher female-to-male ratio. Seeking.com is a great hookup site if you are young and beautiful or old and rich.

It’s not the sort of site for one night stands, but it is useful for girls looking for rich and successful men to take care of them financially or mentor them in exchange for companionship.

The dating site offers what they term as an arrangement, where both partners are clear about their expectations from each other and what they are willing to offer in return.

Sugar relationships are pretty common in the US. But these are not necessarily about sex. Sometimes a sugar daddy or momma just needs someone to take care of. It could be financially or just guiding the younger person. Similarly, the sugar baby could be looking for care and warmth, and not just money.

Pros

Women get free memberships

Women can find verified wealthy men to date

It’s easier for men to find attractive females if they can spend money

Cons

Low-income male users won’t find much use of this site

Though prostitution isn’t allowed on the site, some users secretly carry it on

Features

There is a verification process to ensure profiles are real

You don’t have to be added as a friend to send direct messages

Sending up to ten messages for men is free

Advanced search filters to find the right person for you

Customer Experience

Seeking.com is not a website to find a one night stand. Those who understand what the site is about have a great experience finding companions. Rich men easily find real gorgeous young women on the site. The website has received a lot of positive feedback from those looking for authentic sugar relationships.

#5. eHarmony – Ideal For Long Term Relationship

Brand Overview

If a casual hookup is not something for you, and you are hoping to find love and deeper bonding with a special person, this could be better suited for you. eharmony is a dating site to look for more serious commitments. In fact, a clinical psychologist found the site to help people with better ways to find love.

They have a matching system to check for compatibility between members. This system is based on scientific research that the claim is based on factors proven for successful relationships. It has a large membership pool across 200 nations worldwide.

The majority of its members are of an age where they want to settle down. So, if you too are keen to find the right person to settle with, you can avoid casual hookups and meet more serious individuals on this site. The gender ratio is very balanced, so searching for dates is easier.

Pros

You will find 50-50 gender split

Their personality-compatibility matching system is excellent

An abundance of real profiles

Large member base

Cons

Subscription is expensive

The sign-up process may feel too long

The free plan has too many limitations

Features

It has a search option to browse outside of your preferences

You can send winks to members you like

You can send five site generated questions

It has a virtual video date feature

Customer Experience

Those looking for serious commitments have had great luck on this website. The profile suggestions make it easier to spot those members you can easily connect with. The almost equal number of males and females make it quicker and easier to get a response from other members.

But users find that the free membership is lacking in too many features. You will need to upgrade to a paid membership to enjoy the full benefits of the website.

#6. No Strings Attached – Best For Casual Hookups

Brand Overview

No strings Attached is another excellent online dating site for married affairs. The website aims to find someone you can rediscover passionate romance with. If you want your privacy protected while you hook up for sex, this site may be suitable for you. The online dating site is primarily for those not looking for a serious commitment.

The online dating site has plenty of interactive features like live webcams and video chatting. You can go through homemade videos uploaded by members to find out more about them. You will get ‘Member Matches’ based on your preferences, but you can also search for members by location, age, relationship status, etc.

You can send flirts, messages, and even pictures or videos to members you are interested in. You can meet them for a casual hookup if they show interest back. They also have a free 7-day trial if you want to try it out for free before spending for membership.

Pros

Easy to navigate layout

Interactive features to connect with other members

The site ensures your privacy

Cons

The first time you register, you can’t create a custom password

Features

Live member webcams

You can post images and videos

You get matches based on your preferences

The website offers a 7-day trial

Customer Experience

Women and men seeking extra-marital affairs find this a safe place to interact with a large number of users looking for casual fun and hookups. The site has an abundance of young adults and middle-aged men and women. Customers looking for casual sex find its interactive features quite useful.

#7. Grindr – Best Dating App for Gay People

Brand Overview

Gays don’t have to feel left behind in the world of dating. Grindr is an app solely for Gay, Bi, Trans, and Queer. It’s a social networking app in essence and is designed for gay men to connect with one another online. The app uses your location to find the nearest matches for you.

This dating app has all the usual profile details like height, weight, preference, ethnicity, etc, but it also has special sections for gay users like gay sexual positions and various Tribes like Bear, Clean-cut, Jock, Otter, Poz, etc.

You can simply sign up using your email, date of birth, and choosing a password. You can either choose the ‘My Type’ or ‘Online Now’ option to filter the matches. You can also use the ‘Fresh Faces’ feature to view the newest users in your location.

Pros

Takes less time to set up an account

Easy to find an accurate match

The free version offers enough features that subscription won’t be necessary

Cons

You can only search for matches via geolocation

User profiles are not as deep as on some other dating apps

Features

Geolocation feature helps you find the nearest matches for you

Chat and share photos

You can start your favorite profiles and block the unwanted ones

Optional filters

Premium feature includes viewing only the profiles that have a photo

Chat easily with saved phrases

Customer Experience

There are all kinds of people on Grindr. Patient users find the man they like, but there are also complaints about some members using the site for prostitution. The app has all the right features to help gay men easily find a date. The filters, photo and message sharing options, nearby members, have been found to be very helpful by the users.

#8. Bumble – Best Casual Dating App

Brand Overview

It’s another dating app similar to Tinder, but with a unique twist. Here, women initiate conversations. This app is probably not for men who like to start with sleazy pickup lines. It’s a women-friendly app, but with roughly equal gender demographics.

The women-first approach cuts down a lot of unfruitful interactions between members. If the woman doesn’t start a conversation within 24 hours, the match will be lost. Sending an emoji will also be taken as the start of a conversation, and men can respond to that.

There is an in-app voice or video call option, so women don’t have to share their personal contact numbers with strangers. The best part about the Bumble app is its gesture verification process, where you are asked to take a selfie with a specified gesture. This ensures a fewer number of fake profiles on the app compared to Tinder.

Pros

Setting up an account takes less time

Women don’t get bombarded with messages from all the matches

The male-female member ratio is about equal

It has in-app audio and video call feature

Maximum number of genuine profiles

Cons

Men don’t get a chance to use their impressive pick-up lines

There is only a 24 hours window for women to initiate a conversation after a match

Features

Only women can initiate a conversation

Swiping system to find matches

In-app audio and video calling system

Customer Experience

Not all men like the ‘women-first’ approach of the website, but some felt that these features make it really simple to get right to conversation without wasting anyone’s time. It is better that women initiate conversations rather than not respond to messages. Users find that most of the conversations on this app are fruitful and result in something good.

#9. Redditr4r – Best no-sign-up Site that’s 100% Free

Brand Overview

With over 400,000 members, it has become one of the most popular dating sites- Reddit for dating and friendship.

It is a place to share genuine connections with people over shared interests like music, games, movies, poetry, gossip, sports, meme-sharing, and of course dating and hookups. Most members on r4r are looking for authentic relations with others who they might find interesting.

Of course, there are rules on this dating site like other dating sites – you need to stick to if you don’t want to be banned from the page. You need to have 10+ karma and a 48+ hours old account to join this Reddit community. There are rules to minimize spams and catfishing.

When creating a post, members must follow a specific format and write distinguishing information about them. This helps members get a feel about the person.

Pros

There are rules to keep away scammers

Opportunities for more meaningful connections

You can find employment opportunities too

Have enough people looking for real friendships

Cons

Not best if you want a quick hookup

No matching system. You will need to spend time reading posts

Features

You can check how old a user’s profile is

You can follow your favorite members to keep up with their posts

You can comment on a post or private message users

Customer Experience

Most users find that the community is great for connecting with like-minded individuals, but meeting them would require you to stay active on the site and message countless individuals until you can find someone who really matches up to your expectations.

#10. Weareher – Best LGBTQ + App for Women

Brand Overview

Weareher is a dating website for lesbians and queer women. The website finds matches for you only based on your age and location. Once someone adds you as a friend or becomes a match to you, you can exchange unlimited messages for free. You don’t have to pay to send a friend request, but the paid subscription will give access to additional features.

The app tailored to be safe and suitable for all types of lesbians and queer women. You can set your gender identity as female, agender, non-binary, gender fluid, two-spirit, FTM, and many more. The app also lets you block members that are bothering you.

The matching system is quite similar to Tinder. You need to swipe to like or dismiss a profile. You can also interact with people by liking or commenting on posts on the feed. You can also meet and socialize with members through real events that are posted in the feed.

Pros

You can find lesbian and queer events in your area

Easy to use interface

Has in-app communities to easily connect with people of your preference

All the core features are free

Cons

You can only sign up from Facebook or Instagram

No manual search option

Features

The website finds matches for you based on your age and location

Multiple options to set gender identity

Meet members in-person by joining real events

Can check the distance of a member from your location

You can swipe to find matches

You can post comments on the feed

Users can send and receive messages

Customer Experience

Majority of women find this website really convenient to find matches based on their location. The part is that the website is made for queer women and has plenty of features that such women find very useful when searching for a date. Members also find the user-interface of the website easy to use and pleasing to the eye.

How Do We Find The Best Hookup Sites For You?

New hookup sites and apps are emerging on a daily basis. But we don’t want you to go through the ordeal of searching all of them, so we picked out the best ones for you. Following factors help us decide if the website will work out for you.

Price

If you are just looking for a casual hookup site and no serious commitments in your life, then an expensive monthly subscription might make you uncomfortable. Sites with reasonable pricing get a higher place on our list of the best hookup sites.

We also took a good hard look at sites that have a free version or plan. Some of these free services can turn out to be quite good as well!

Interface

How convenient is the site to navigate? Most people, especially older generations, struggle to find what they are looking for. Also, everything should be transparent, so you get exactly what you are looking for.

Does the website have an app? It would be easier to navigate through the website on your mobile device if there is an app available. We take the site’s interface into consideration when reviewing it.

Communication tools

Each platform offers different tools for communication. Features like messaging a person in-app calling feature, Livestream, or vlog option determine the usefulness of the site.

Some websites or apps only allow private conversations for free, but others require you to upgrade to a paid membership before you can talk to other members.

Gender mix

One of the most important factors for choosing a hookup app is the male-to-female ratio. If there aren’t enough male users or female users on the website, then it’s not the best hookup app for all users.

Not all sites are supposed to have an equal division of gender. For instance, sites with wealthy men willing to become sugar daddies for young women have a higher number of females than males.

FAQs About Hookup Sites

Q: Which hookup site is best for older men?

Seeking is the best hookup site for wealthy old men looking for young and beautiful female companions. If you are wealthy or have experiences to share, you can find attractive sugar babies seeking care or guidance from older men. Seeking.com has a higher female to the male ratio which eliminates competition among men.

Q: Which hookup site is best for younger men?

If you are looking for casual hookups with no serious commitment, Ashley Madison tops the list of dating sites and apps. Younger men who don’t want to commit but are looking for casual fun will find plenty of married and single women to have an affair with.

Adult friend finder is another impressive sex dating site for younger men, if you want to get laid or have fun with females over online chat or hookup in person.

Q: How to get laid using hookup websites?

Ashley Madison encourages men and women, single or married, to hook up with the sole intent to satisfy your desire. A lot of members on dating sites come solely looking for a sexual relationship. Show the members your witty, charming side, and you can eventually find someone to get laid with.

Q: What is the best free hookup site for women?

Bumble is one of the most suitable dating apps for women looking for casual encounters. It lets women initiate a conversation and not be overwhelmed by several men messaging them at the same time. The app has several features to help women feel secure as they connect with new men to spice up their lives or find compatible people to date with.

It’s a dating app with an in-app voice and video calling feature, so you can get to know a person without sharing your personal contact number. For lesbian or queer women, Weareher would be the best site to have casual encounters or look for a real romantic partner.

Q: Are adult dating sites safe?

No site is completely safe, and you must always be careful when connecting with people. Some measures of precaution always help when using adult dating sites. The best hookup sites like Eharmony and Seeking have a system to verify the identities of a person.

Some things you can do for a safe experience when hooking up are:

Date in public places when meeting for the first time

Inform a friend or family member if possible

Use your own vehicle to reach the rendezvous

Keep a cellphone with you

Always bring a condom!

Never give your personal home address to a stranger

Conclusion – Which Hookup Dating Sites Should You Prefer?

Niche dating or casual hookups are easier to find with the best hookup sites that are available today. There are sites and apps for gays, lesbians, queer, old man, married man, single women, young adults, and other types.

If you have tried and failed to find your type of hookup, we think one of these sites will help find the right match for you. We personally recommend Ashley Madison. The best thing is, it doesn’t matter if you need a casual affair or want to experiment, you will easily find like-minded people on these sites.