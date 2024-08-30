Closer shares five of the best exercises for stronger legs.

Sit-to-Stand: According to the folks at Peloton, “the best leg exercises (especially for beginners) focus on stability and control.” And this is one of the simplest. Sit in the center of a chair. Cross your arms at your wrists to make an “X” across your chest. “Keeping your feet flat on the floor, back straight and arms against your chest, shift your weight to your feet to rise out of the chair.” Lower back onto the chair’s edge, like you’re squatting.

Squat: “This exercise works almost all of the muscles in the lower body and is a great way to build leg strength,” say specialists at Duke University. “While squatting [see picture], be sure to keep you feet flat and push up through your heels. Keep your back flat, torso upright and look straight ahead.”

Calf Raise: As the experts at Florida’s EliteCare Health Centers explain: “Calf raises work the muscles in the calves, which are important for activities like walking and maintaining balance. Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Raise your heels off the ground and stand on your toes.” Hold, then lower.

Lunge: Per New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery, there are moves to “target the whole leg to increase your strength and improve your balance.” And one of the best is the lunge. “Stagger your feet, one in front of the other. Lower your back knee toward the floor so that your front leg is at a 90-degree angle with the ground, then raise back up.”

Step-Up: “To do a step-up, you’ll need a small step stool. Or you can stand in front of the stairs,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Pushing primarily through your lead foot, lift your body up onto the step. Then step backward to the starting position. Keep your back straight and your abdominal muscles nice and tight, and make sure your foot is planted entirely on the step. When you step up, alternate your lead foot each time.”