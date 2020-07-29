This article was originally published on CBD Topicals. To view the original article, click here.

Best CBD Topicals For Effective Pain Relief

If you are looking for an effective relief of pain, then a CBD topical might be the best option for you. CBD and various CBD products are very popular all around the world for the health benefits they offer. Apart from pain relief they are really beneficial in the treatment of health problems like stress, anxiety, depression, epilepsy, insomnia, etc.

CBD topicals are more effective in the treatment of chronic pain. It can be directly applied to the skin and is available in various forms like cream, lotion or a salve. There are so many CBD topical products available in the market that claim to have better pain relieving effects. Here we will introduce you some of the best CBD topical products for pain relief.

1937 Wellness CBD Comfort Cream

The cream contains 1000 mg of CBD in just 8 oz. 1937 Wellness CBD Comfort Cream highly concentrated and very effective in relieving all kinds of pain. CBD isolate is used in the making of the cream instead of full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD. This makes the CBD comfort cream a better choice for those who want to avoid consuming THC. Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Peppermint Oil, Menthol Crystals and Hypoallergenic CBD isolate are some of the important ingredients in the 1937 Wellness CBD Comfort Cream.

Blue Ribbon Hemp Lotion

The product contains 250 mg of broad spectrum hemp extract per ounce. The use of broad spectrum hemp extract in the Blue Ribbon Hemp Lotion ensures a THC free product. Blue Ribbon Hemp lotion consists of Hemp extract, Aloe Vera, and Coconut oil. In addition to these ingredients the product also contains MSM, a naturally occurring chemical present in both animals and plants. The MSM will help to pull the phyto-cannabinoid compounds into the skin. It is really important to know that the product is not intended for applying on the face.

Peal Extracts Rescue Rub

The product is made by mixing antioxidant-rich, hypoallergenic coconut, shea butter, and jojoba oils with cannabis and a secret blend of Chinese herbs. The product does not contain any artificial scents or any kind of preservatives. Currently, two varieties of Rescue Rub are available in the market. One is a THC only version and the other is a high CBD variety. The amount of THC in the high CBD rescue rub is more than 0.3 %. Therefore, the product is only available in the dispensaries on the West Coast.

White Fox Repair Remedy Salve

The most important feature of the White Fox Repair Remedy Salve is that it is antimicrobial, which means it is safe to apply on small wounds. It contains ingredients like willow bark, Helichrysum and arnica. These ingredients along with full-spectrum CBD will help to provide an effective relief from sore and itchy muscles. 200 mg of CBD is present in just 3.38 ounces of White Fox Repair Remedy Salve. It is important that you should always keep this product in a cool place to avoid the melting of the coconut oil base.

Vertly Hemp CBD-Infused Relief Lotion

In each of the 2.9 ounce jar of the Vertly CBD lotion, it contains 150 mg of full-spectrum CBD. In addition to that, the product also contains magnesium for muscle recovery, arnica flower for muscle tightness and the lavender oil for reducing inflammation. Due to the presence of these potent ingredients, it is better not to use it on wounds. The product is completely vegan and does not contain parabens, gluten or petroleum.

Hemp Bombs Pain Rub

The product is very effective in giving relief from arthritis and joint pain, back pain, knee pain and muscle aches. The presence of methanol in the Hemp Bombs pain rub provides the user with a cooling effect that helps in relieving the pain. The product usually comes in a 1oz and 4oz container that contains 500mg or 200mg of high quality CBD. Hemp Bombs pain rubs are tested at a third party lab to ensure that it is one of the most refined products.

Green Roads Pain Relief Cream

The product usually comes in a 60ml bottle that contains 300mg of CBD oil. Green Roads pain relief cream provides the user with a calming and effective delivery system for the treatment of pain. The product is very effective in providing relief for minor aches and back pain. Green Roads pain relief cream is infused with methanol that can assist CBD in the pain relieving effect.

Advantages Of CBD Topicals

The main reasons why people prefer CBD topicals like creams and lotion is because it can provide a target relief. It is a better choice if you are looking for a more localized treatment. Additional ingredients present in CBD topicals like coconut oil, shea butter, peppermint, lavender can be really beneficial for the skin. They are suitable to those who are not interested in vaping.

