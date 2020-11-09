This article was originally published on CBD Cream Site. To view the original article, click here.

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD is gaining huge popularity because of the numerous health benefits it offers. CBD is available in the form of oil, tinctures, topical, edibles, and vapes. All these products help in alleviating many health issues that affect human body. These health problems include stress, anxiety, depression, pain, epilepsy, skin problems, etc.

We all suffer from some form of pain. When you get older, there is a high risk of getting arthritis. CBD can help you in reducing pain and treat arthritis. Among the different CBD products, CBD topicals are more effective in treating chronic pain. A CBD topical can either be a cream, lotion or salve and is applied topically on the skin for getting targeted pain relief.

Today, a lot of companies are producing CBD topical products that can be used for pain relief. This article will introduce you to some of the best CBD creams and CBD lotions that are available in the market.

Peal Extracts Rescue Rub

This product is made by mixing antioxidant-rich, hypoallergenic coconut, shea butter, and jojoba oils with cannabis and a secret blend of Chinese herbs. Peal Extracts Rescue Rub does not contain any artificial scents or any kind of preservatives. There are two varieties of Rescue Rub available in the market. One of them is a THC only version and the other is a high CBD variety. The amount of THC in the high CBD rescue rub is more than 0.3 %. Therefore, the product is not available in the dispensaries in most of the states in America.

Blue Ribbon Hemp Lotion

Blue Ribbon Hemp Lotion contains 250 mg of broad spectrum hemp oil per ounce. The use of broad spectrum hemp oil in the Blue Ribbon Hemp Lotion ensures a THC free product. Hemp extract, Aloe Vera, and Coconut oil are the main ingredients of Blue Ribbon Hemp Lotion. In addition to these ingredients it also contains MSM, a naturally occurring chemical present in both animals and plants. The MSM will help to pull the phytocannabinoid compounds into the skin. It is really important to know that the product should be stored in a cool and dry place.

1937 Wellness CBD Comfort Cream

1937 Wellness CBD Comfort Cream is highly concentrated and very effective in relieving all kinds of pain. An 8 ounce bottle of the cream contains 1000mg of CBD. Instead of using full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD, the cream is made with CBD isolate. This makes the CBD comfort cream a better choice for those who wish to avoid the consumption of THC. Apart from the CBD isolate, the main ingredients of the 1937 Wellness CBD Comfort Cream are Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Peppermint Oil, and Menthol Crystals.

Hemp Bombs Pain Rub

The product is very effective in relieving all types of pain including arthritis and joint pain, back pain, knee pain and muscle aches. The Hemp Bombs pain rub contains methanol that provides the user with a cooling effect that help in relieving the pain. The product usually comes in 1 ounce and 4 ounce containers that contain 50 mg and 200 mg of high quality CBD respectively. Hemp Bombs pain rubs are tested by a third party lab to ensure the quality of the product.

White Fox Repair Remedy Salve

The White Fox Repair Remedy Salve is that is antimicrobial, which means it can be applied on small wounds to prevent infections caused by microbes. Willow bark, Helichrysum and arnica are some of the ingredients of White Fox Repair Remedy Salve. These ingredients along with full-spectrum CBD oil give the user an effective relief from sore and itchy muscles. 200 mg of CBD is present in just 3.38 ounces of White Fox Repair Remedy Salve. To prevent the melting of the coconut oil base in the product, always keep it in a cool place.

Green Roads Pain Relief Cream

Green Roads Pain Relief Cream usually comes in a 60 ml bottle that contains 300mg of CBD. The product provides the user with an effective treatment of pain. Green Roads Pain Relief Cream is very effective in providing relief for minor aches and back pain. Methanol is infused in the Green Roads pain relief cream, which will assist CBD in producing the pain relieving effect.

Vertly Hemp CBD-Infused Relief Lotion

Vertly CBD lotion is made with full-spectrum CBD oil. Each 2.9 ounce jar of the product contains 150 mg of full-spectrum CBD. In addition to full-spectrum CBD oil, the Vertly CBD lotion also contains magnesium for muscle recovery, the lavender oil for reducing inflammation and arnica flower for muscle tightness. Due to the presence of these potent ingredients, the company warns the customers to avoid using it on wounds. Vertly Hemp CBD-Infused Relief Lotion is a 100 % vegan friendly product.