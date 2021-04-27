CBD Oil UK

What is the best CBD oil in the UK?

Ask around for long enough, and you will find that CBD in the United Kingdom only continues to grow as a wellness trend. There are all kinds of different CBD products out there, all vying for the attention of the customer, and the choices are vast these days.

Customers can choose from the usual CBD oils that are typically made in-house by CBD companies. They can also choose to go for CBD skincare products, CBD e-liquid products if they are into vaping, and so much more. Whatever your preference is, the chances are high that you will be able to find something to suit your tastes when you shop with some of the top UK choices for CBD products.

Brand new to CBD and looking for information on how it works, where it comes from, how to do your dosing properly, and which brands you can trust the most? We’ve got you covered in our best CBD oils UK buyer’s guide.

What Is CBD?

CBD (cannabidiol) is one of a number of healthy cannabinoids that can be found in the hemp plant. One of the main reasons so many people choose to use CBD products is due to the potential health benefits, which can include:

Finding some relief from constant, chronic pain

Bringing sleep to those with insomnia

Regulating seizures easier in people who deal with epilepsy

Fighting eating disorders such as anorexia

Bringing relief from anxiety, depression and other similar conditions

The above points are just a few of the benefits of CBD. While CBD is known to help most people, you should also be aware of the dosage you take. Taking too much could lead to some unwanted side effects which could include headaches and even nausea, so try to keep your dose lower if you are just now starting out.

Most CBD oils come in consistent sizes (usually a 10ml bottle) and a dropper for convenient dosing. Test out different dosages at lower levels when first starting out with CBD so you can be sure you find the right dosage for yourself.

The UK’s 6 Best CBD Oil Brands Reviewed for 2021

Ready to see some of the highest quality CBD products you can find on the CBD market right now? Search around enough, and you will find countless CBD companies trying to market to potential customers and show folks why their products are better than the competition. It takes a lot to outshine some of the most popular brands across the United Kingdom right now, and some of those brands include the following six companies.

Just do a quick online search and you will see that Blessed CBD is the preferred choice of many UK CBD reviewers, and their customer reviews speak for themselves. They’re a top pick for a very good reason – this family-run business is absolutely taking over the scene when it comes to top-notch CBD products and company transparency.

Blessed CBD wants to make sure they have something for everybody, and so you won’t find just weaker strengths of CBD products here. While you can usually expect to find 250mg bottles at many CBD retailers, Blessed CBD expands those options a little more. For more experienced CBD users, there are options for stronger CBD content, all the way up to 1800 mg of CBD!

That’s great for someone who wants the higher strength products, but what about the folks that don’t need such a high strength option? No worries, Blessed CBD also offers lower strengths, including 500mg and 1000mg options.

Blessed CBD ensures their products are all made with completely organic hemp, which means zero pesticides, herbicides, or any other chemical additives make their way into the production of the CBD. Thankfully, customers don’t need to trust Blessed CBD alone on this, because they can verify all of the company’s claims on their own time by simply checking out their third party CBD lab results.

This greatly increases the trustworthiness and transparency of the company. Want to make sure they are being honest about what they say when it comes to their products? Don’t just take the company at their word – check the lab reports for yourself!

Finally, you should also note that Blessed CBD utilizes an advanced CO2 extraction method to produce all of their CBD products, and for a carrier oil, they use top-quality, organic hemp seed oil. To get the full effect of their hemp-extract CBD on your endocannabinoid system, Blessed CBD’s products include two of the most popular types of oil:

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Packed with healthy cannabinoids such as CBG, CBDa, essential oils, fatty acids, and healthy flavonoids as well as terpenes, full-spectrum oils grant you access to a broad cannabinoid and terpene profile and open you up to the entourage effect.

Broad-spectrum CBD oil

Broad-spectrum oils contain all the healthy compounds found in the hemp plant, but with zero THC.

Learn more at BlessedCBD.co.uk

Other 5 star reviews for Blessed CBD: Reader’s Digest, Observer, Daily Record, Plymouth Herald, Mirror, Men’s Journal, Yours, Maxim, Manchester Evening News, Birmingham Live, Stoke on Trent Live, Yorkshire Evening Post, US Magazine, Edinburgh News and InTouch Weekly.

Vibes CBD is still a relative newcomer to the UK CBD industry, but they have arrived with a bang, bringing several high-quality and pure CBD products with them that customers love.

The main point that Vibes CBD tries to make with their products is completely organic hemp products, all happily gluten-free and non-GMO with no harmful synthetic solvents.

In a similar fashion to Blessed CBD, Vibes CBD takes things a step further with how they go about business. For example, they have made it very simple for customers to trust them, since anyone can verify the claims they make through third-party verification and lab reports.

You can also be sure that you will always get only quality products from the company, thanks to their use of a supercritical CO2 extraction process in the making of their CBD products.

Speaking of their products, you will find a lot more than just CBD oil products here if you are looking for a larger range of choices. Shop with Vibes CBD, and you will find such options as CBD capsules, CBD oil tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD cream and even more.

You can start off with a lower strength if you are a newbie to CBD, or step up to the higher arenas with options going up to 2000 mg of CBD.

Learn more at VibesCBD.co.uk

3. Excite CBD

No stranger to the UK market, Excite CBD is based in Scotland and offers their own compelling reasons why potential customers might want to give their range of products a shot. Excite CBD is a maker of full-spectrum CBD products, including CBD isolate and top-quality oils.

Like other brands discussed here, Excite CBD is serious about making sure their products are 100% organic, and never contain any additional chemicals. This is why they select plants almost exclusively based on their phytochemical range, ensuring a quality CBD oil for the end user.

Excite CBD uses their own CO2 extraction method when they make their products, and it shows in the quality. They have a nice selection to offer customers, no matter what one’s preferred way of taking their CBD is, or what their preferred dosage might be. While Excite CBD’s products might be a little more costly than other CBD brands on the list, you know that it is quality that you are paying for when shopping with them.

4. Hempura

Hempura might still be a fresher face in the UK CBD industry, but don’t let that put you off – the company has already begun to make a splash on the scene by offering their impressive array of high-quality products to customers all across the United Kingdom.

Hempura believes that everyone should be able to access information about their CBD products with their third-party lab results of all of their products. You will find that the company offers products such as CBD oil tinctures, CBD vapes, CBD capsules, and a range of other products all at various strengths so anyone can find the amount of CBD that works for them.

Combine the company’s approach to verification with their registration to the Cannabis Trades Association UK, and you can feel assured knowing that Hempura is another CBD brand you can trust.

5. Love Hemp

Love Hemp does things just a little differently than other brands on this list. While some CBD companies found here are newer to the UK market, Love Hemp is no stranger to selling their wares on the local CBD scene – in fact, the company has been doing just that since 2015. Not only can Love Hemp’s products be found on their website, but their best sellers can also be found in various shops across the United Kingdom.

What’s so special about this brand, though? They source all of their hemp straight from Colorado, a state in the USA where the cannabis plant is legal, as well as tightly controlled and regulated, with top-notch growing standards. All of this adds up to a quality plant for those who care about finding only the best organic products.

Love Hemp’s CBD oil drops are broad-spectrum, and you won’t have any difficulties finding something from the company that matches your preferred form of CBD. For example, when shopping with Love Hemp, you will be able to find not only hemp CBD oil, but also CBD gummies, CBD capsules, CBD balm, and more.

6. Nova CBD

Nova CBD is grown in certified hemp farms located in Europe, and they have a nice selection for anyone who is interested in getting into CBD products. For example, the company sells their CBD oil in three different strengths so that there is something accessible for newbies and veterans to CBD alike. You can find Nova CBD’s oils in 600mg, 1200mg, and even 2400mg options, so you won’t be short on a strength that will suit your CBD regimen. They use a mixture of low pressure ethanol extraction and supercritical CO2 extraction to produce their CBD oils, and they even let customers choose their carrier oil (MCT oil, coconut oil or hemp seed oil).

All of the company’s CBD oils are full-spectrum, so you will also be getting access to all of the healthy phytocannabinoids that come with this kind of product. In short, if you want to have a nice selection of products available to you at different levels of strength, Nova CBD might be the option to go with.

What is the legality of CBD in the UK?

CBD is perfectly legal to possess and sell for legal adults in the United Kingdom, so long as it follows government regulations. In order for your favorite CBD products to meet the legal specifications, they must:

Be derived from hemp plants containing 1mg of THC content or less

Go through a new Novel Foods approval process

Must be sold as a health or food supplement

Not make any medical or health claims about what CBD can or cannot do

As long as the CBD products you like meet these requirements, they are good to go as far as their legality is concerned. Don’t be concerned if you are worried about THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the cannabinoid found in cannabis sativa plants that produces psychoactive effects) in your CBD products, because you can get products that specifically contain zero THC.

You should also be aware that CBD does not contain any psychoactive properties, unlike THC. When people who actively smoke marijuana (or “bud”) talk about the high they get from the experience, this is due to the effects of the THC. There are no such effects when using CBD – only the benefits outlined above, as well as a relaxing feeling that can help your whole body feel a little better. Cannabis oil, which contains large amounts of THC, is strictly illegal in the UK.

Which UK CBD oil brand will you try?

After having a careful examination of some of the top best CBD oil UK choices, you shouldn’t find it too difficult to find a CBD product that is right up your alley. You’re not going to find yourself short on places to search for your favorite products, either – that’s because you can find many of these products right at your favorite high street shopping areas or online through your favorite CBD company’s website.

Whether you’re into traditional CBD oils or other high-quality CBD products such as CBD vape pens, CBD creams and other topical products, or even CBD gummies, each of these best CBD oil brands has something that will suit your palette, whether it’s your first time or you’re a seasoned pro. You will be able to find the quality organic hemp products you have been wanting to try, and hopefully, it will get your CBD regimen started off right.