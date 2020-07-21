Benjamin Keough‘s girlfriend, Diana Pinto, broke her silence one week following his tragic death. The mourning partner promised to “always honor” Lisa Marie Presley‘s late son as she paid tribute to her lover after he died by suicide at the age of 27.

“To the most beautiful boy I have ever seen. You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room,” Diana penned alongside a collage of photos via Instagram on Sunday, July 19. “You touch every single soul around you. You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk. I promise to always honor you on Fancy Fridays.”

“Your laugh is heard all over the world now,” she emotionally continued. “You made me the luckiest girl in the world, to have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered. You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind.”

As she recalled their favorite memories, Diana — who appears to have dated Keough since at least September 2017, according to her Instagram page — said Elvis Presley‘s grandson was her “travel partner” and “best friend.”

“I feel your silliness within me still making me laugh. Every second of every day I think of you, now I know the true meaning of grief,” she went on. “Please give me strength to keep going because I don’t know how I’m supposed to do this life without you.”

As she concluded her post, Diana wrote, “You will always be the love of my life, my everything. Big pies little pies, I love you more than the sun and the moon, my love. Love forever, Honu.”

In her tribute, Diana shared a handful of loving photos of the pair. Keough looked happier than ever as he smiled for selfies with his brunette beauty. Diana also uploaded a sweet snapshot of message that read, “I Love You Diana,” written by Keough on a steamed-up shower door.

Diana’s gut-wrenching post comes one week after news broke that Lisa Marie’s eldest son took his own life on July 12. At the time of his death, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a home in Calabasas, California, and found Keough “suffering from one gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The family is devastated,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. “They’re all worried about Lisa now. The family is gathering together.”

While the “Storm & Grace” singer has yet to comment on her family tragedy, her eldest daughter, Riley Keough, commemorated her brother’s life in a heartbreaking tribute on July 18.

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone,” the 31-year-old wrote. “I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world.”

“I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart,” Riley continued. “I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you, sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

